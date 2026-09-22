Watch: Rats Found Roaming On Tables, Chairs At McDonald's Outlet In Gujarat

A video going viral on social media shows rats roaming freely on the tables and chairs inside a McDonald's outlet. The video shows two rats running on the tables and seating areas where customers dine. A customer captured this scene on their camera. The McCafe board and menu at the store counter are clearly visible in the video, confirming that the location is McDonald's.

Initial investigations confirmed the video was from the McDonald's near Greenland Chokdi in Rajkot, Gujarat, Health Officer Dr Jayesh Vankani stated.

As soon as the video went viral, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) Health Department raided the Greenland Chowkdi McDonald's outlet to conduct a thorough investigation. During questioning, the manager defended the outlet by claiming that the rats had entered from an adjacent construction site.

Watch the video below:

Rodents entering dining areas pose a severe risk of spreading serious illnesses through food contamination, and the incident has sparked widespread outrage online.

NDTV has reached out to McDonald's India for comments.

Previously, on Monday, the Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration said it has suspended the licence of M/s. Swinsta ENT Private Limited (Swiggy Instamart dark store) located at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai. Inspecting officials directly sighted a live rat in the store's handling area and several 10-kg rice bags gnawed open by rodents, the FDA said in a statement. Rodent droppings were also recorded in key storage zones, the FDA added.