Trump Renames AI To "Super Intelligence", Says "Artificial" Sounds "Fake"

US President Donald Trump said that America will officially use "super intelligence" in government documents going forward instead of the phrase artificial intelligence, arguing the the word "artificial" makes the intelligence sound "fake".

"'Artificial' makes intelligence sound fake, and it is not fake. It's actually amazing", Trump said.

While addressing the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump termed previous calls about AI warnings a "globalist scheme" and compared them to warnings about climate change, whose human causes are affirmed by the overwhelming consensus of the scientific community.

"Every major new technology brings challenges, and super intelligence is no exception," he said.

"The very same people who said we'll all be dead in 12 years because of global warming... are now saying that AI is going to kill us all, that robots are going to attack us, and that everything is going to be a total disaster", Trump said.

Trump's "AI Force"

On Saturday, Trump said in a Truth Social post that he will be creating an "AI Force" to oversee the regulation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and will also announce an AI "czar" in the near future.

In a post on Truth Social, the 80-year-old president lashed out at critics of AI and data centres and said that he would not allow the "destruction" of the industry like liberals want.

"I, as President of the United States, will not stand by and let this happen," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry. Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows!", he wrote on Truth Social.

In his post, Trump claimed that the destruction of AI was one of the "many hoaxes" that the Democrats have been propagating. Along with it, he named the Russia-Ukraine war and global warming as hoaxes that have been "destroying" the United States.

He argued that the words "artificial intelligence" are inaccurate and ineloquent and suggested that the term be changed to either Superior Intelligence, Extreme Intelligence or Superior Intelligence.

Ahead of the week of meetings and speeches in New York, leaders of more than 20 countries urged binding safety measures for advanced artificial intelligence, warning that the technology's development could outpace the ability to control it.

China and the US are currently discussing creating a communication channel for AI concerns in anticipation of a Washington summit meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.