Mumbai's 'Suleman Usman Mithaiwala', Instamart Store Latest To Lose Licences

The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration on Monday said it has suspended licences of 10 establishments for food safety violations.

In a statement, the FDA said it has issued orders for the immediate suspension of the food licence of M/s. Swinsta ENT Private Limited (Swiggy Instamart dark store) located at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai.

Inspecting officials directly sighted a live rat in the store's handling area and several 10-kg rice bags gnawed open by rodents, spilling and scattering grain across contaminated flooring, it said.

Rodent droppings were also recorded in key storage zones, while a large-scale cockroach infestation was found directly on food articles, the FDA added.

Live flies were found inside food storage carts, while dead insects, dirt and heavy ice build-up were found inside refrigeration units, the food regulator informed.

The FDA said it had also suspended licences of M/s. Sadguru Sweets and Farsan Mart in Malad, M/s Acculogicx Supply Chain Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (warehouse operating for Amazon), M/s Suleman Usman Mithaiwala in Mohammed Ali Road, Jain Sweet & Bhepuri House LLP and M/s Nice Enterprises in Chembur for food safety violations.

In its festive-season crackdown, the FDA has seized suspected, adulterated and unhygienic khoya, mawa, peda, ghee, oil, barfi, dried apricots/raisins, jaggery, sweets and other dairy products worth Rs 1.36 crore from across the state.

It also seized 1,868 kg turmeric powder worth Rs 6.53 lakh from Miraj.

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