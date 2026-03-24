Viral Video Shows Aloo Tikki Seller In Ghaziabad Washing Potatoes With His Feet

Indian street food is loved by many, but it often comes under the scanner for unhygienic preparation, posing a risk to public health. In yet another example, a recent viral video shows a shopkeeper washing potatoes - not with his hands, but with his feet - and that too while wearing slippers.

The video was shot in the Loni locality of DLF Ankur Vihar, Ghaziabad. The woman who filmed the clip says it belongs to a popular Aloo Tikki shop in the area, adding that even her mother has tried the Aloo Tikki chaat from this place. She further called the incident shameful, noting that the man was washing the potatoes while wearing slippers.

Watch the video below:

What kinda people are they?😭

this man is cleaning potatoes with his feet.

The video is from Loni, Ghaziabad.pic.twitter.com/4JaYKJzDjU — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 23, 2026

The viral clip has left social media users feeling disgusted and disappointed.

"Loni, Ghaziabad: redefining hygiene standards one potato at a time," an X user wrote.

"Wow, excellent hygiene," another remarked sarcastically.

A third added, "If you're feeling dirty about this, then visit a pickle-making factory. After that, you'll never eat pickles."

One user commented, "The days of trusting a shopkeeper are over - eat home-cooked food."

Another said, "Such unhygienic standards for street food, I can't even watch the full video."

This is not the only case of shocking hygiene violations in Indian street food. Earlier this month, a street vendor in Thane was seen urinating on the roadside before returning to sell food without washing his hands, according to a video shared online by a local. The video shows the vendor operating his popcorn stall shortly after allegedly relieving himself nearby.