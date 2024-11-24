Viral Video Showing Making Of Natural Apple Juice Using Manual Press Wows Internet

A video of "organic" apple juice preparation is viral (Photo: Instagram/ nourish.hq)

Do you love apple juice? Have you watched it being made in the freshest possible way? Imagine you get the chance to pluck the fruits from trees and prepare juice from them manually and without adding any preservatives. Sounds like quite a treat, doesn't it? A viral video currently making the rounds on Instagram gives us a glimpse of such as process. It features a woman named Charlotte, who can be seen shaking an apple tree with a lot of force. The red beauties drop down on the lush green fields near the tree and she collects them in a basket. She lives in the Yorkshire Dales, as per her Instagram bio.

She halves the apples and then puts them through a simple chopping machine to get smaller, pulped pieces. These are then juiced using a manual press. She collects the golden-brown liquid in a jug and takes a sip of the fresh juice. The caption reads, "Apple pressing (and another harvesting method). Lots of you asked what I was going to do with the apples I harvested with Lizzy, the donkey. Well, every year, we try to make enough juice to last us through the winter. We've been using this manual press for years. The Discovery apple is the first to turn pink in the early autumn, and when it does, we dust off the old press and get to work."

The video has clocked over 34 million views so far. Here is how some social media users reacted to it:

One person was wholly mesmerised by it and said, "So incredible! What a beautiful life you're living!"

Another wrote, "This is what you called being 'Rich'. This is the perfect life."

A third simply declared, "Amazing!!! So many apples."

One more user stated, "When you actually grow food, you realise abundance is so natural that scarcity is a byproduct of human greed."

"I can feel the taste," read a comment from someone who found the video quite exciting.

Someone said, "What satisfaction I feel."

Another compliment for the girl in the comment section was, "That's like drinking the fruit of your labour. So refreshing."

