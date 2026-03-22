Viral Video: Rajasthan Woman Finds Kwality Wall's Tub "Full Of Oil", Company Issues Clarification

A video going viral on X has raised questions about the quality of Kwality Wall's products. In the clip, a woman shows a tub of Kwality Wall's Frozen Dessert - Fruit & Nut. She said that after eating the top layer of the tub, it tasted a bit weird and oily. As she reached closer to the bottom of the container, she found that it was "full of oil", as shown in the viral video.

In the clip, she says, "It is not even melting and has a weird flavour. I am never eating this ice cream again. I have asked my husband not to purchase this again. It was my favourite ice cream, but now I feel very disappointed."

The expiry date on the tub shows June 15, 2026.

They ordered this ice cream. Ate the top part. It had a slightly weird flavor. Tasted like oil. And at the bottom, pure oil had accumulated. 😭



pic.twitter.com/fw4Ue10iUx — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 17, 2026

After the post went viral, many X users pointed out that Kwality Wall's sells frozen dessert, not ice cream, and that frozen dessert contains palm oil instead of milk fat or milk solids.

Also Read: Suspected Rock Salt, Falhari Laddoo, Kuttu And Singhara Flours Seized In UP, Uttarakhand

Responding to the viral video, an official spokesperson of Kwality Walls India Limited told NDTV, "We have been alerted to a quality concern involving one of our product packs in Rajasthan and have immediately initiated a comprehensive investigation."

Giving a possible explanation for what might have happened, the statement continued, "Given that ice cream/frozen dessert requires a continuous cold chain from factory to outlet and then to the freezer at consumers' homes, and as it is a sensitive product, temperature variations-especially during peak summer-can impact it. We are closely examining all stages of the supply chain for any deviations in storage or handling at the front end. We continue to work with our partners to ensure strict adherence to temperature-controlled protocols until the product reaches consumers' homes."

Also Read: Customer Flags Zepto Cafe Over Alleged "Plastic-Like" Egg Dish

"For Kwality Walls, consumers continue to be at the centre of everything we do. We have been investing in our product quality to deliver better experiences and in strengthening our frozen supply chain to make it more robust," the statement concluded.