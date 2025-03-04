Watch: British Vlogger Enjoys <i>Pothichoru</i> In Kerala, Wins Hearts Online

Videos of foreigners wholeheartedly enjoying local food in India often go viral on social media. From famous street foods to lesser-known home-style dishes, these posts feature a wide variety of treats that Indians not only love to eat but also take pride in cooking. Some time ago, a reel showing a British vlogger digging into a specific Keralite delicacy grabbed eyeballs online. The video shared by @risholflavour shows a British man unwrapping a large folded banana leaf to reach an array of flavoursome elements inside it. The food parcel itself was first wrapped in newspaper. "Having homemade pothichoru for lunch in a small town in Kerala," reads the text on the video.

Also Read: American Woman Makes Crisp Medu Vadas From Scratch, Indians Are Impressed

Once he carefully opens the packed meal, we get a glimpse at the dishes inside. The blogger names some of them: omelette, fish fry, potato, beetroot, mango pickles, brinjal and prawns chammanthi. We also spotted a type of Kerala rice placed in the centre, with the other elements surrounding it. In the caption, the vlogger wrote, "Having pothichoru for lunch - Kerala-style lunch wrapped in banana leaf. Simple, yummy and filling. We have so many fresh vegetables available in the garden and everything is locally grown including the banana leaf...so we decided to make pothichoru at home and it was delish!"

Also Read: Foreign Father-Son Biker Duo Enjoy Roadside Sugarcane Juice In Goa. Video Is Viral

The viral video has won many hearts online. Several users commented that the meal seemed "amazing" and "delicious." Others made note of how the banana leaves can add a distinctive flavour to the food. Read some of the reactions from Instagram below:

"The best foods are wrapped in banana leaves."

"When hot rice and curries are wrapped in banana leaves, the leaves produce an aroma and flavour."

"Looks nice and fresh."

"Best comfort food."

"Looks so good."

"When you open the banana leaf I can feel the smell here."

"I can smell it through the screen."

"Would love to try this."

"A fab meal indeed."

Pothichoru, meaning "packed rice," is a popular way of carrying food on the go in Kerala. When going to school or the office, lunch would be packed in banana leaves before tiffin boxes became the norm. But the practice nevertheless continues, as it has several advantages. The traditional dishes mentioned in the viral post are among those that typically constitute pothichoru. However, the exact composition may vary from household to household. Certain types of curries are generally not added inside as they may leak out.