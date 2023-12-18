Viral: Anand Mahindra Posts About Choosing Paratha Over Pizza, Abhishek Bachchan Agrees

Anand Mahindra recently posted a video of giant paratha (Photo Credit: Instagram/ indian.foodie.boy)

Pizza and paratha are among the most popular foods in the country. Both are often the subject of experimentation at home and outside too. The Italian delight and the desi delicacy are comfort foods for many people. If you were given a choice between the two of them, which would you prefer? We know what Anand Mahindra would choose. The industrialist recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to reshare a video showing the preparation of a giant paratha. Since being posted on December 17, 2023, it has received more than a million views.

The original video had been shared by the content creator @indian.foodie.boy. Anand Mahindra has captioned it, "Who needs Pizza when you can have Paratha...?" In the video, we see a man adding a large heap of stuffing onto the flattened dough. He brings the edges together, dusts flour on top and begins to roll out the paratha. Once done, he folds it twice and places it on top of an enormous circular tawa. He opens it again to its full size and cooks it on both sides. Later, the paratha is cut into equal slices (like a pizza) and served with chutney, curd, and pickle. Take a look at the post below.

Who needs Pizza when you can have Paratha…? pic.twitter.com/nd7aPVIAK7 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 17, 2023

Many people have echoed Anand Mahindra's sentiments regarding paratha. One of them is none other than Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan. Several X users have replied to his post, expressing their love for this Indian treat. Check out some of the reactions below.

Truth! — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) December 17, 2023

Difference between Paratha and pizza sir, We can eat paratha daily but can eat pizza at the max once per week — MRS. RAJALAXMI (@MrsRajalaxmi) December 17, 2023

In the world of cravings, Pizza is a small adventure, but Paratha remains the comforting essence of life's flavors. Paratha stands as the very essence. Paratha is life. — Jitendra Gautam 🕉️🇮🇳🪷 (@JagrutBharatiya) December 17, 2023

Nothing can replace paratha — Naseer Ahmed (@NmtNaseer) December 17, 2023

Parathas are like the OG! You can stuff it, roll it, fry it, and eat it with pretty much anything - from spicy curries to sweet jams. And the best part? It's the ultimate comfort food! It's like a warm hug from your Indian grandmother. 🤗 — Sonam Murarkar (@murarkar_sonam) December 17, 2023

"The debate on pizza versus paratha is meaningless; both are captivating cuisines and delightful to taste.There is no need to favor one over the other.A thoughtful class in this country seems to be suffering from an inferiority complex, leading them to view everything through a… — shahid parwez BAS (@andlibsh) December 17, 2023

If I remember correctly, I ate pizza 13-14 years ago in office after late evening client meeting, but stuffed paratha is regular in my breakfast (min 2 times/week). — Investors Cafe: NISM Certified Research Analyst (@ValueIn84502221) December 17, 2023

