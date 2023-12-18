Viral: Anand Mahindra Posts About Choosing Paratha Over Pizza, Abhishek Bachchan Agrees

Anand Mahindra recently posted a video of giant paratha (Photo Credit: Instagram/ indian.foodie.boy)
Pizza and paratha are among the most popular foods in the country. Both are often the subject of experimentation at home and outside too. The Italian delight and the desi delicacy are comfort foods for many people. If you were given a choice between the two of them, which would you prefer? We know what Anand Mahindra would choose. The industrialist recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to reshare a video showing the preparation of a giant paratha. Since being posted on December 17, 2023, it has received more than a million views.
The original video had been shared by the content creator @indian.foodie.boy. Anand Mahindra has captioned it, "Who needs Pizza when you can have Paratha...?" In the video, we see a man adding a large heap of stuffing onto the flattened dough. He brings the edges together, dusts flour on top and begins to roll out the paratha. Once done, he folds it twice and places it on top of an enormous circular tawa. He opens it again to its full size and cooks it on both sides. Later, the paratha is cut into equal slices (like a pizza) and served with chutney, curd, and pickle. Take a look at the post below.
Many people have echoed Anand Mahindra's sentiments regarding paratha. One of them is none other than Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan. Several X users have replied to his post, expressing their love for this Indian treat. Check out some of the reactions below.
