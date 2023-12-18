Watch: Dad Makes Stunning 'Grinch Pancake' For His Kids, Internet Is All Praise

A viral video shows a man making a Grinch-shaped pancake (Photo Credit: Instagram/ thedadsocial)

Christmas is around the corner and our social media feeds are filled with festive-themed culinary creations. In these videos, we usually observe positive figures like Santa Claus, elves, reindeer and angels being represented. But that's not all. There's a grumpy yet beloved character who is also remembered around the Christmas season: the Grinch. For the uninitiated, Grinch is a fictional character created by the famous author Dr. Seuss. He is recognised as a festive spoilsport - someone who is against the idea of Christmas and the positive emotions associated with it. Recently, a viral video showing a man making a "Grinch pancake" for his kids has taken the internet by storm. In a rather ironic twist (given the subject of the creation), it has won a lot of hearts online and spread good cheer on Instagram.

In the Instagram reel by @thedadsocial, we see a man laying strips of bacon along one side of a heated pan outside his house. He then takes a nozzle bottle and begins an outline of the Grinch's face and a Christmas tree. He fills the different parts of the sketch with coloured batter: green for the face, red and white for the Santa cap, yellow for the eyes and so on. As the pancake cooks, he also cracks two eggs on the expansive pan and begins to make the other dishes for the festive breakfast.

He flips over the Grinch and Christmas tree pancakes to allow them to cook on both sides. Later, he is seen plating them separately with what looks to be a side of oranges and berries. The text on the video reads, "POV: You're a dad and this is your best attempt at Grinch pancakes!" Watch the complete reel below:

The video has received more than 7 million views so far. The comment section is overflowing with praise and appreciation for the vlogger's creativity and skills. Many people have been left in awe after watching him so effortlessly create such an edible masterpiece. Read some of the reactions below:

""Best attempt".... straight-up masterpiece. I can't even pour a regular pancake."

"Attempt?!?! I'd say this was a massive success! Our kids love the Grinch too."

"All right... all your other dads just exit stage left I guess."

"This is AMAZING. I can't even draw like that with crayons."

"Nominee for dad of the year, I love all the cool, creative and inventive things you do for your family, they're Simple but look incredible, love your videos!"

"Huge Grinch fans in our home! My kids loved watching this (and wished I was this cool)! Great job!!"

"You missed the best part... when the kids turn and say 'I just want cereal'."

What did you think of the video? Let us know in the comments below.

