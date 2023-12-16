Viral: Man Buys Entire Fruit Stock From Elderly Woman, Internet Showers Praise

The viral video has amassed over 5.2 million views. (Image Credit: Instagram/@kawalchhabra)

Fruits and vegetables are fundamental ingredients in every kitchen. Nowadays, many people prefer ordering them from grocery delivery apps or buying them from supermarkets. While these options are popular, there are also vendors on the roadside. Regardless of the weather, these hardworking individuals continue their work, often returning home with only the bare minimum. Like everyone else, they too have their lucky days. In a video circulating online, a man can be seen helping a woman selling fruits by purchasing her entire stock. His heartwarming gesture has certainly captured the attention and admiration of the internet.

In the video, a man from Ludhiana, Punjab, is seen interacting with an elderly woman seated behind her fruit stall. The stall featured bananas, oranges, and apples. Intrigued by her story, the man inquired about how long she had been working, and she mentioned it had been three years. He asked about her age, and she replied, 62. Upon learning that she spent 12 hours every day at her stall, the man asked if she earned enough. The woman said that she could barely survive with her earnings. He continued to inquire about her daily earnings, and the woman shared that she had only managed to earn Rs 100 that particular day. Watch the video here:

Touched by her situation, the man then asked her if she believed in God and suggested that perhaps God had sent him her way. Making a heartfelt offer, the man stated that he would buy all the remaining fruits in her cart. The video concluded with him fulfilling his promise, purchasing everything, and giving her Rs 3000. In his caption, the man wrote, "As I was coming home, I wanted to buy some fruits. But then, I saw this old lady sitting sadly with her small cart. She didn't sell anything yesterday, and today she only made Rs 100. Instead of just helping her out, I wanted to lift her spirits. So, I decided to buy all the fruits from her. I could feel her pain and emotions by the way she looked at me. I'm thankful to God for choosing me for such moments when I can help someone."

After watching the video, people showered the man with appreciation. One user shared, "Sardar ji made me happy. Very well done." Another user added, "Live long, my brother." A comment read, "I cried watching your video. Salute to you from the bottom of my heart."

What are your thoughts on this video? Feel free to share them in the comments.