Vindaloo Ranked 14th Among 50 Best Pork Dishes In the World

Taste Atlas' list of 50 Best Pork Dishes in the World includes an iconic Indian delicacy

Taste Atlas, the popular food and travel guide, often shares lists of best-rated dishes on its social media pages. These lists are based on its internal rankings and typically cover cuisines from around the world. One of the recent posts grabbing eyeballs online features a list of the world's 50 best pork dishes. The entries are according to Taste Atlas' May 2024 rankings. We were proud to note that an Indian dish made it to the top 15. Vindaloo was ranked 14th and got a 4.4 rating out of 5.

Vindaloo is a spicy curry-like delicacy popular in Goa and the Konkan region. While pork is the common meat of choice, it is also often made with chicken, mutton or even vegetables. The name "Vindaloo" is derived from the Portuguese dish called "carne de vinha d'alhos," which translates to meat marinated in wine and garlic. As per Taste Atlas, "The Portuguese explorers brought the dish to Goa in the 15th century, when it was adjusted to local conditions - since there was no wine vinegar in India, the Franciscan priests made their own version with palm wine. Many Indian spices were incorporated into the dish, such as tamarind, cinnamon, cardamom, and hot chiles." In this way, the pronunciation and contents of the Portuguese delicacy evolved to become the vindaloo we know today.

The list of '50 Best Pork Dishes' In the World was topped by Lechona from Colombia, Pernil from Puerto Rico and Gringas from Mexico. Check out the full list below:

Before this, Taste Atlas' list of the 'Best Stews in the World' made headlines in the country. Nine Indian delicacies were included in it, which was the highest number of features from a single country. Taste Atlas has considered a wide range of dishes under the title of "stews" - not just the ones we typically attribute this word to. Click here to read the full story.

