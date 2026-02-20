US CEO Orders Room Service At 11 pm After Missing AI Summit Gala Dinner Due To Delhi Traffic

Sara Hooker, computer scientist and CEO of the AI company Adaption Labs, attended the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi and shared several moments from her visit on X. But the post that truly grabbed social media's attention was not about the summit itself; it was about her late-night Indian dinner.

Hooker revealed that she had been invited to the summit's gala dinner with the Prime Minister. She briefly returned to her hotel to change into gala attire, but ended up missing dinner after getting stuck in traffic. By the time she made it back, she turned to the next best option: room service.

Calling it "really excellent room service at 11 pm", she posted a picture of her plate on X and wrote: "I got the invite to the gala with the Prime Minister, but got stuck in traffic getting back to the venue after I changed into gala attire (changed out of my jeans). Would have been honoured to attend. But after 4h in traffic, I was equally honoured to sit down to really excellent room service at 11 pm."

Also Read: GI-Tagged Indian Coffee Gets Global Recognition At AI Impact Summit 2026

Her post immediately drew guesses about what she ordered. One user asked, "What are you having? Let me guess - butter chicken, and is it dal or khichdi?"

As the post went viral, Hooker clarified that none of this was the organisers' fault. She added that the summit had already treated attendees to "many fabulous dinners" and she was looking forward to more events over the coming days.

See the full post here:

I just want to clarify here since this had a bigger reaction than expected.



The organizers shared ahead of time to be careful leaving the venue and trying to get back. They said after 6 there would be travel restrictions and roads shut down.



So no fault of the organizers, my… https://t.co/LYLvaR9CSm — Sara Hooker (@sarahookr) February 19, 2026

Many users began recommending dishes she must try before leaving Delhi:

One person wrote, "Sara, that doesn't look good. Please get yourself a local person to make sure you have a great food experience in Delhi." To this, she replied, "For hotel room service, it was good. But yes, agreed, there is better food to be had in Delhi. Recommendations very welcome!"

Another foodie urged her to try regional Indian cuisine, writing, "There are hundreds of cuisines and tens of thousands of delicious dishes in India. Give it a try, explore the unknown."

Also Read: Full Menu Of PM Modi's Lunch For AI Summit Dignitaries, From Nimona Kebab To Ramdana Anjeer Ladoo

One suggestion even encouraged her to look beyond hotel dining, "It's best to order food via Zomato or Swiggy... you could have delicious cuisines with choices of multiple restaurants."

The AI Impact Summit India 2026 welcomed global delegates and Heads of State with traditional Indian hospitality. Along with its packed schedule, the summit featured curated Indian menus showcasing regional spices, millets, and dishes prepared using traditional cooking techniques.