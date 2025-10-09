Advertisement
The Best Bar In The World For 2025 Is Not In Europe Or America - It's In Asia

The World's 50 Best Bars list for 2025 was announced recently, topped by Bar Leone in Hong Kong. It is the first Asian bar to achieve the same.

Read Time: 3 mins
A bar in Asia was just ranked No.1 in the world for 2025 (Photo Credit: Bar Leone)
Photo Credit: Bar Leone

A bar in Asia has just been named the best bar in the world for 2025. The prestigious selection of the World's 50 Best Bars 2025 was unveiled at an awards ceremony in Hong Kong on October 8. Bar Leone from Hong Kong topped the list and made history as the first Asian bar to do so. As restaurants and chefs in Asia are winning more global acclaim in recent times, this ranking shows that bars beyond Europe and America are also destinations in their own right that deserve to be celebrated. Another bar in Asia, Jigger and Pony from Singapore, also made it to the top 10 this year.

Also Read: World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025: This Indian Cuisine Restaurant Ranks 6th Best In The World

Which Is The Best Bar In The World? More About Bar Leone, Hong Kong

Bar Leone, Hong Kong

Bar Leone was opened in June 2023 by award-winning Italian bartender Lorenzo Antinori. It has quickly become a standout destination thanks to its expertly crafted drinks and playful charm. A Rome native, Antinori honed his skills at top bars across London, Seoul, and Hong Kong before returning home to create a space that celebrates Italy, cocktail history, and his love for football. Bar Leone pays homage to classic Italian bartending and pop culture.

Bar Leone, Hong Kong

Its menu revives timeless cocktails with high-quality ingredients, seasonal touches, and a focus on craftsmanship over gimmicks. The bar channels the spirit of Rome's traditional neighbourhood spots with a welcoming, unpretentious atmosphere. Guests are drawn not only to the cocktails but also to the warm service, convivial vibe, and the bar's famed mortadella sandwiches. By embracing simplicity and rejecting fleeting trends, Bar Leone is both a local favourite and a must-visit for cocktail enthusiasts.

Which Indian Bars Have Been Awarded?

No Indian bars have made it to the top 50 this year. However, one did make it to the extended list of bars ranked from 51 to 100. Lair, New Delhi, was ranked 96th overall and emerged as the best bar in India. 2025 marks its debut on this extended list released by the World's 50 Best. The ranking organisation also released a separate selection of Asia's 50 Best Bars earlier this year. Several Indian bars were featured on that list. Find out more about India's best bars.

Also Read: Mumbai's Masque Ranked 68th On This Global List Of Best Restaurants For 2025

These Are The World's 50 Best Bars For 2025:

  1. Bar Leone, Hong Kong
  2. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City
  3. Sips, Barcelona
  4. Paradiso, Barcelona
  5. Tayer + Elementary, London
  6. Connaught Bar, London
  7. Moebius Milano, Milan
  8. Line, Athens
  9. Jigger & Pony, Singapore
  10. Tres Monos, Buenos Aires
  11. Alquimico, Cartagena
  12. Superbueno, New York
  13. Lady Bee, Lima
  14. Himkok, Oslo
  15. Bar Us, Bangkok
  16. Zest, Seoul
  17. Bar Nouveau, Paris
  18. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo
  19. Caretaker's Cottage, Melbourne
  20. The Cambridge Public House, Paris
  21. Satan's Whiskers, London
  22. Locale Firenze, Florence
  23. Tlecan, Mexico City
  24. Tan Tan, Sao Paulo
  25. Mirror Bar, Bratislava
  26. CoChinChina, Buenos Aires
  27. Baba au Rum, Athens
  28. Nouvelle Vague, Tirana
  29. Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou
  30. Danico, Paris
  31. Scarfes Bar, London
  32. Svanen, Oslo
  33. Sastreria Martinez, Lima
  34. Panda & Sons, Edinburgh
  35. Roda Huset, Stockholm
  36. Mimi Kakushi, Dubai
  37. Salmon Guru, Madrid
  38. Coa, Hong Kong
  39. Sip & Guzzle, New York
  40. Drink Kong, Rome
  41. Double Chicken Please, New York
  42. Maybe Sammy, Sydney
  43. 1930, Milan
  44. Jewel of the South, New Orleans
  45. Virtu, Tokyo
  46. Overstory, New York
  47. The Bar in Front of the Bar, Athens
  48. The Bellwood, Tokyo
  49. BKK Social Club, Bangkok
  50. Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore
