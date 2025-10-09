The Best Bar In The World For 2025 Is Not In Europe Or America - It's In Asia

A bar in Asia has just been named the best bar in the world for 2025. The prestigious selection of the World's 50 Best Bars 2025 was unveiled at an awards ceremony in Hong Kong on October 8. Bar Leone from Hong Kong topped the list and made history as the first Asian bar to do so. As restaurants and chefs in Asia are winning more global acclaim in recent times, this ranking shows that bars beyond Europe and America are also destinations in their own right that deserve to be celebrated. Another bar in Asia, Jigger and Pony from Singapore, also made it to the top 10 this year.

Which Is The Best Bar In The World? More About Bar Leone, Hong Kong

Bar Leone, Hong Kong

Bar Leone was opened in June 2023 by award-winning Italian bartender Lorenzo Antinori. It has quickly become a standout destination thanks to its expertly crafted drinks and playful charm. A Rome native, Antinori honed his skills at top bars across London, Seoul, and Hong Kong before returning home to create a space that celebrates Italy, cocktail history, and his love for football. Bar Leone pays homage to classic Italian bartending and pop culture.

Bar Leone, Hong Kong

Its menu revives timeless cocktails with high-quality ingredients, seasonal touches, and a focus on craftsmanship over gimmicks. The bar channels the spirit of Rome's traditional neighbourhood spots with a welcoming, unpretentious atmosphere. Guests are drawn not only to the cocktails but also to the warm service, convivial vibe, and the bar's famed mortadella sandwiches. By embracing simplicity and rejecting fleeting trends, Bar Leone is both a local favourite and a must-visit for cocktail enthusiasts.

Which Indian Bars Have Been Awarded?

No Indian bars have made it to the top 50 this year. However, one did make it to the extended list of bars ranked from 51 to 100. Lair, New Delhi, was ranked 96th overall and emerged as the best bar in India. 2025 marks its debut on this extended list released by the World's 50 Best. The ranking organisation also released a separate selection of Asia's 50 Best Bars earlier this year. Several Indian bars were featured on that list. Find out more about India's best bars.

