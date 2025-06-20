World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025: This Indian Cuisine Restaurant Ranks 6th Best In The World

The list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 is out - featuring the 50 most iconic restaurants from 22 countries, chosen by 1,120 international restaurant industry experts. The 23rd edition list was revealed on June 19 in Turin, Italy. Two Indian cuisine restaurants are a part of this prestigious list, impressing the world with their gastronomical delights. Interestingly, the World's Best Restaurant is in Peru, offering a fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine.

Gaggan, in Bangkok, by famed Chef Gaggan Anand, has been named the 6th Best Restaurant in the World and the Best Restaurant in Asia 2025. This is the restaurant's third consecutive year on the list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants. Appreciating the restaurant, the World's 50 Best said, "Music, colours and creativity combine on the menu, which is anchored in progressive Indian, with French, Thai and Japanese influences. From using emojis to represent each of the courses to pushing diners to eat with their hands or even lick the plate, chef Gaggan Anand wants to disrupt and reinvent the traditional fine-dining experience."

Tresind Studio in Dubai, helmed by Chef Himanshu Saini, became the 27th Best Restaurant in the World and The Best Restaurant in the Middle East 2025. Located on The Palm Jumeirah, dining at Tresind Studio can be a dramatic experience. About Tresind Studio, the World's 50 Best says, "As you progress through the tasting menu, expect to be relocated to different areas of the restaurant, each carefully curated to match the plates in front of you."

The elegant restaurant Maido in Lima, Peru has reached the pinnacle and has been named The World's Best Restaurant 2025. The restaurant is led by chef Mitsuharu 'Micha' Tsumura and the name 'Maido' refers to a Japanese phrase used to greet people. It's the first thing diners hear when stepping into the restaurant. "Maido increasingly references ingredients and traditions from the vast Peruvian Amazon, with courses like the miniature jaune parcel of pork jowl and palm heart that nods to a rainforest staple, snacks of 'ham' made from sustainable paiche fish, and yucca served with Amazonian beans," the World's 50 Best notes.

