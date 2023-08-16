Kachori To Tiranga Barfi: What The Archies Gang Served At Mumbai Restaurant

The cast of 'The Archies' turned food volunteers for Independence Day 2023

The cast of Zoya Akhtar's much-awaited film, 'The Archies' spent their Independence Day in a unique way. The young actors turned food volunteers for an afternoon for the 'Independence Day Daawat 2023.' This is an annual fundraiser hosted by The Bombay Canteen, an award-winning Mumbai restaurant. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda and Aditi Dot joined many other volunteers at the charity event. The actors were seen serving different delicacies to the diners and also later tasted some for themselves. Wondering what was on the menu?

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor's Independence Day Celebration Featured This Indian Street Food

The food served at The Bombay Canteen's Independence Day Daawat 2023. (Photo Credit: The Bombay Canteen)

There was a wide range of treats on offer at the fundraiser, reflecting the culinary heritage of different regions of India. Diners feasted on Moong dal kachorifrom Gujarat, Phodnicha Bhaat from Maharashtra, Bhutte Ka Khees from Madhya Pradesh Pumpkin Gojju from Karnataka, Malabari Kheema Masala from Kerala, Ghugni Chaat from West Bengal, Banarasi Aloo, Bhatt Ki Dal from Himachal Pradesh, Punjabi Methi Matar Malai and much more. Diners could also sip on the famous Nannari Sarbat from Madurai. The cast of 'The Archies' helped serve some of these dishes, as well as the accompaniments and dessert. We spotted Vedang Raina with what seemed to be papad, while Suhana Khan took charge of the toasted pavs. Aditi Dot served the tiranga barfi while Khushi Kapoor distributed the Coffee-Toffee milk cake. Later, some of the cast members exchanged duties. Everyone was all smiles as they not only contributed towards a charitable cause but also enjoyed some yummy food!

Take a look at some of the pictures below

Also Read: Anupam Kher Enjoyed Excellent Khana At Indian Restaurant In Vietnam - See Pics

The mission behind this year's Daawat was to “pass on the plate” and eradicate hunger by distributing ration kits to 2,000 + families in the villages of Raigad and Palghar districts in Maharashtra. Proceeds from the fundraiser would go towards the same.

Some of the pictures of 'The Archies' cast at the event have gone viral. Check out more of them here.