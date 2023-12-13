Stressed Out? Your Comfort Food Might Be Making It Worse - Experts Warn

Negative effects of stress eating (Photo Credit: iStock)

What is the first thing you do when you are stressed? Reach out for chocolates, ice creams, and all things sweet, salty, and calorific. Ever wondered why? It is because these fattening foods have comforting flavours that help you distract and destress for some time. But did you know it can have a negative effect in the long run? You heard us. Experts state that eating comfort food while you are stressed may stress you even more in the future. Let's explore this issue further.

What Is Considered A Comfort Food? Is Comfort Food Always Healthy?

In simple words, comfort foods are those that not only taste good but also help soothe your soul instantly and lessen the impact of stress hormones. But that necessarily need not be healthy. While some people find their comfort in staples like dal-chawal and roti sabzi, some reach out for pastries, chips, burgers, and pizzas in search of comfort.

A study, published in the journal 'Appetite,' found that there is a "social" component to foods that provide us solace. We often associate food with childhood memories, and "research has shown that comfort food triggers relationship-related cognitions and can fulfill belongingness needs for those secure in attachment," the study reads.

Relationship Between Stress And Comfort Food: Why Stress Leads To Craving Comfort Food?

When we experience stress, the body releases cortisol. This hormone is known to increase our appetite and the craving for comfort foods, especially calorie-dense ones. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Excess cortisol secretion affects digestion, hinders the sleep cycle, and alters the body's utilization of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates." This further affects our food choices, leading to the "consumption of nutrient-poor, calorie-dense, and highly processed foods. The cravings for sweet foods tend to increase as well," she adds.

How Stress Eating Calorific Comfort Food May Increase Your Stress Level Further?

A study by researchers at the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom found that eating fattening food while under stress could have "detrimental effects on endothelial function." For the unversed, endothelial function is the work of endothelium (a layer of cells) that helps blood flow smoothly throughout the body, further relaxing your nerves and blood vessels. The findings were published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition. Endothelial dysfunction may also lead to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, adds the researchers.

How Eating Fatty Foods May Increase Your Stress Levels?

According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, "Sugary treats, refined flour, and processed foods may cause your blood sugar to go on a rollercoaster ride of spikes and crashes, and with it, your energy also goes up and down. When blood sugar crashes, your mood sours, and anxiety levels spike." She also mentions that such foods may also increase oxidative stress, inflammation, and excess free radical production, further disrupting the blood flow in the body. This leads to increased stress and other health hazards.

Quick Tips To Destress: How To Beat Stress Without Affecting Health?

What fascinates us the most about foods is their versatility. On one hand, it can be the reason for many of your health problems, while on the other, it can work as an elixir for good health. You heard us. Health experts suggest good sleep, a healthy lifestyle, and good food to keep up your mental and physiological health.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggests including antioxidant-rich, vitamins and mineral-packed foods in your daily diet to beat your stress naturally. Click here for some nutritionist-suggested food options you can opt for to beat the stress.

Eat healthy, stay fit!