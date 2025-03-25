Stress Eating: An Expert Guide On The Cause And How To Stop It

It is common to reach out for a bar of chocolate when stress grips you. Stress forces us to consume sugary delights or junk food — be it cookies or chips. But one bite leads to another and the cycle continues until we realise that we have mindlessly eaten way more than we intended. Stress eating can be a quick fix but consuming an excess amount of sugar-infused or high-calorie foods can lead to weight gain, digestive issues, diabetes and heart problems. Emotionally, it makes you trapped in guilt and regret, making stress worse. The hack is to kick out stress with self-care and a proper diet.

Recently, nutritionist Loveneet Batra shared a video on Instagram highlighting the nitty-gritty of stress eating. She also offered a solution on how to manage this habit.

According to Loveneet Batra, “Stress eating is not just emotional—It is hormonal.” In her caption, she writes, “Ever find yourself craving sugar and carbs after a stressful day? It is not just in your head—it is your hormones talking.” She adds, “Chronic stress raises cortisol, which spikes cravings for high-fat, high-sugar foods—leading to weight gain and inflammation.”

Let's take a detailed look, shall we?

What you may not know

As per Lovneet Batra, elevated cortisol blocks fat loss, leading to stubborn belly fat. Stress eating is linked to serotonin drops, making you crave comfort foods. Poor sleep equals higher cortisol, leading to more cravings. It is a cycle that is hard to break.

How to manage cortisol and stop stress eating?

Lovneet Batra reveals that the only solution to stop yourself from stress eating is to follow an anti-inflammatory diet that will help you reset and recharge. She advises her social media followers to, “stabilize blood sugar with fiber-rich meals like lentils, chia and leafy greens and eat more healthy fats such as avocados, walnuts, coconut to regulate stress hormones.

The nutritionist also recommends reducing caffeine and alcohol as they trigger cortisol spikes and cravings.

So what are you waiting for? Follow these tips and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.