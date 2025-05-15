TN SSLC 10th Result 2025: Scorecards To Be Out On May 16; Check Time, Direct Link

TN SSLC Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce the SSLC results on Friday, May 16, at 9 am. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the board's official websites - dge.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in - using the required credentials. A total of 9,13,084 students, including 4,46,471 boys and 4,40,499 girls, had registered for the exams.

The TN SSLC 2025 board exams were held between March 28 and April 15. The practical exams were conducted from February 22 to 28.



What Details Will Class 10 Marksheet Contain?

The Class 10 marksheet will include subject-wise scores. To collect the original marksheets, students will need to visit their respective schools a few days after the results are declared. Details regarding the supplementary exams will be shared soon after the announcement of the results.

Last Year's Result Statistics

Last year, the Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10) results were announced on May 10. The exams were conducted between March 26 and April 8.

A total of 91.55% of students passed the exam. The pass percentage in 2024 was higher compared to 2023. A total of 8,94,264 students had appeared for the exam. Girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 94.53%, compared to 88.58% for boys.

It is to be noted that the board has not released the list of toppers since 2018. However, the names of top-performing cities or districts are usually announced.