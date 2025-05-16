Staff Selection Commission (SSC) GD Constable Result 2025 To Be Declared Soon, Direct Link Here

SSC GD Result 2025 : The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the results for General Duty (GD) constable soon. Once the result is out, candidates will be able to check it on the official website of the commission, ssc.gov.in. The GD result will be declared along with the cut-off marks and merit list. The SSC GD constable exam was held from February 4 to February 25, 2025.

SSC GD 2025 exam aims to fill a total of 53,690 seats across various paramilitary forces including Narcotics Control Bureau (Sepoy), Assam Rifles (Rifleman GD), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Special Security Force (SSF).

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: How To Check Your Result?

Visit the official website of the commission, ssc.gov.in.

Click on the SSC GD Result.

Your result, cut-off marks and merit list will be shown on the screen.

Check and download your result for future reference.

SSC GD Result 2025: Cut-Off, Merit List

Along with the result, candidates will be allowed to download the cut-off list which defines the minimum passing marks required for admission. Merit list will include the ranked list of candidates which will be used to determine who is eligible for admission.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: What To Do After Result?

Candidates who clear the SSC GD exam will advance to the next round where they will be tested with Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).