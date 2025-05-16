Depressed After Wife's Death, Odisha Man, 2 Children Die By Suicide: Cops

A 40-year-old man and his two children allegedly killed themselves by consuming poisoned biryani in Odisha's Gajapati district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened at Odia Parala Street in the district headquarters town of Paralakhemundi on Wednesday afternoon, they said.

The man's wife had died by suicide by consuming poison on March 21, they added.

The man and his two children were found in an unconscious state by neighbours, following which they called the police.

Police took him and his seven-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter to the Paralakhemundi Hospital. The son died there during treatment, while the man and his daughter were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, where they breathed their last on Thursday morning.

The biryani, which they had consumed before their death, was sent for forensic tests, said Prasant Bhupati, the inspector-in-charge of the Paralakhemundi police station.

The man had a dispute with his father and brother over property, and they did not come even after hearing about his death, police said.

Already depressed by the death of his wife, he also suffered losses in business recently, they said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths, they added.

