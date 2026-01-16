Snapdeal Co-Founder's Post On Hotel Guests Choosing Food Delivery Apps Sparks Discussion

Online food delivery isn't just a convenience for home anymore - it's becoming a go-to option for people staying in hotels too. Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl recently highlighted this growing shift, sparking a lively discussion on X (formerly Twitter). Sharing a photograph of a person carrying a food delivery bag inside a hotel corridor, Bahl wrote, "Everyone is ordering food in hotels from food delivery apps. Time for introspection for hotels."

Everyone is ordering food in hotels from food delivery apps. Time for introspection for hotels 🙃 pic.twitter.com/zpep85VgtI — Kunal Bahl (@1kunalbahl) January 15, 2026

His post struck a chord instantly, gathering thousands of views and prompting a wave of reactions from frequent travellers, hospitality professionals and delivery app users.

Some Hotels Are Reportedly Restricting Food Delivery

One user commented that several hotels have begun discouraging, and in some cases banning, deliveries from popular platforms like Swiggy and Zomato. According to them, guests have reported being asked to collect their orders at the reception or even outside the property, as hotels attempt to keep external food services at bay.

Another contributor shared an image said to be from Sheraton Guangzhou, showing dedicated delivery lockers placed outside the hotel. Riders can drop off orders there, preventing crowding in the lobby and minimising disruptions for staff and guests.

This is right outside Sheraton Guangzhou 🇨🇳

Food delivery lockers.

• No lobby chaos

• No annoyed guests

• No stressed staff



Hotels win. Couriers win. Guests win.



Simple systems > fancy policies. pic.twitter.com/2DubfSkInJ — abhishek (@abhishek_tri) January 15, 2026

"Guests Should Have The Freedom To Choose"

Many users emphasised that hotels are, first and foremost, a place to stay - and that guests should be free to eat wherever they choose.

Yes - it's a room you book to stay at. That's what you pay for. So you get to eat what you want.



I guess you can't order outside food when you go to a restaurant at a hotel. — Rajat Sharma (@SanaSecurities) January 15, 2026

Cost And Taste Are Driving The Shift, Say Users

Several comments pointed out that hotel restaurant menus are often priced significantly higher than food delivery options nearby. One user said simply that hotel food is "too expensive", while another remarked that although hotels offer comfortable stays, "the food is always bad".

Trident, BKC - the food is great but way too expensive — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) January 15, 2026

Hotel rooms are good, I but there food is always bad. Even the top hotels. — Swapnil Kommawar (@KommawarSwapnil) January 15, 2026

Others noted the wide variety of food options available on delivery apps, comparing it to the relatively limited menus offered by many hotel kitchens.

There are some hotels that have a board - No Swiggy/Zomato allowed.



People have found a work around for that too - collect it from the door. It's not just about cost but also about variety — Nagraj Baggon (@Nagraj_G_Baggon) January 15, 2026

A Trend That Hotels May Need To Adapt To

Bahl's post reflects a broader trend seen across Indian cities that travellers are increasingly preferring the convenience, variety and affordability of food delivery platforms over traditional room service. With the conversation gaining momentum online, many believe the hospitality industry may need to rethink how it responds to this evolving guest behaviour.