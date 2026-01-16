Advertisement
Snapdeal Co-Founder's Post On Hotel Guests Choosing Food Delivery Apps Sparks Discussion

Hotel guests are increasingly preferring the convenience, variety and affordability of food delivery platforms over traditional room service.

Read Time: 3 mins
Snapdeal Co-Founder's Post On Hotel Guests Choosing Food Delivery Apps Sparks Discussion
Do you prefer room service from the hotel or order food via food delivery app like Swiggy or Zomato?
Photo: X/1kunalbahl

Online food delivery isn't just a convenience for home anymore - it's becoming a go-to option for people staying in hotels too. Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl recently highlighted this growing shift, sparking a lively discussion on X (formerly Twitter). Sharing a photograph of a person carrying a food delivery bag inside a hotel corridor, Bahl wrote, "Everyone is ordering food in hotels from food delivery apps. Time for introspection for hotels."

His post struck a chord instantly, gathering thousands of views and prompting a wave of reactions from frequent travellers, hospitality professionals and delivery app users.

Some Hotels Are Reportedly Restricting Food Delivery

One user commented that several hotels have begun discouraging, and in some cases banning, deliveries from popular platforms like Swiggy and Zomato. According to them, guests have reported being asked to collect their orders at the reception or even outside the property, as hotels attempt to keep external food services at bay.

Another contributor shared an image said to be from Sheraton Guangzhou, showing dedicated delivery lockers placed outside the hotel. Riders can drop off orders there, preventing crowding in the lobby and minimising disruptions for staff and guests.

"Guests Should Have The Freedom To Choose"

Many users emphasised that hotels are, first and foremost, a place to stay - and that guests should be free to eat wherever they choose.

Cost And Taste Are Driving The Shift, Say Users

Several comments pointed out that hotel restaurant menus are often priced significantly higher than food delivery options nearby. One user said simply that hotel food is "too expensive", while another remarked that although hotels offer comfortable stays, "the food is always bad".

Others noted the wide variety of food options available on delivery apps, comparing it to the relatively limited menus offered by many hotel kitchens.

A Trend That Hotels May Need To Adapt To

Bahl's post reflects a broader trend seen across Indian cities that travellers are increasingly preferring the convenience, variety and affordability of food delivery platforms over traditional room service. With the conversation gaining momentum online, many believe the hospitality industry may need to rethink how it responds to this evolving guest behaviour.

Hotel Guests, Online Food Delivery, Room Service
