Is Intermittent Fasting Safe For Weight Loss And Diabetes Control? A Detailed Guide And Expert Tips

In recent years, intermittent fasting has surged in popularity as a promising approach to shedding those extra pounds. This unique dietary strategy, also known as time-restricted eating (TRE), involves tweaking meal timings, extending fasting periods, and offering the body time to digest, rejuvenate, and burn calories without overindulging. It's become a game-changer for people seeking a balanced way to lose weight but this type of diet has also been shrouded by doubts over its safety.

Now, exciting news from the University of Illinois Chicago research team suggests that intermittent fasting is not only a safe option for weight loss but can also help individuals with type 2 diabetes regulate their blood sugar levels. The study, recently published in the journal JAMA Network Open, shares compelling insights into the efficacy of intermittent fasting in comparison to calorie restriction in diet.

Understanding Intermittent Fasting: How Intermittent Fasting Works For Weight Loss

Intermittent fasting revolves around a specific meal schedule where you eat within a defined time window and fast for the rest of the day. This gives the body enough time to digest the food eaten without piling on extra calories. A key takeaway from the study is that participants who adhered to this eating pattern, consuming their daily meals only between noon and 8 p.m., achieved more substantial weight loss over six months compared to those simply reducing their calorie intake by 25%.

Moreover, both groups experienced a positive reduction in long-term blood sugar levels, measured using the haemoglobin A1C test, a valuable indicator of blood sugar control over the preceding three months.

The study involved 75 participants divided into three groups: those following time-restricted eating, those practising calorie reduction, and a control group. Over the six-month research period, participants' weight, waist circumference, blood sugar levels, and various health markers were closely monitored.

Krista Varady, PhD, a senior study author and professor of kinesiology and nutrition at the University of Illinois Chicago, revealed that participants in the time-restricted eating group found this regimen more manageable than those in the calorie-reduction group. This ease of adherence could be attributed to the fact that traditional dietary advice for type 2 diabetes often focuses on calorie reduction, a tactic many participants may have previously struggled with.

While the study showcased promising results, Varady emphasizes the need for more extensive research to confirm the safety and effectiveness of time-restricted eating for individuals with type 2 diabetes.

Is Intermittent Fasting Good For A Diabetic? Expert Opinion

We asked some experts to share their insights on intermittent fasting and if it is good for weight and diabetes.

Rupali Datta, a clinical nutritionist, supports its efficacy in both initial and sustainable weight loss. She says, "Intermittent fasting poses no risk of nutritional deficiencies and helps with weight loss if planned properly. She also points out its effectiveness in regulating excessive insulin in the bloodstream."

How To Correctly Practice Intermittent Fasting

Dr Amit Bhondve, a consultant diabetologist tells us, "There are various methods to incorporate intermittent fasting into your routine, and you can choose the one that best suits your lifestyle:

16/8 Method: This approach involves fasting for 16 hours and eating within an 8-hour window daily. For example, you might skip breakfast and start eating at noon, concluding your meals by 8 p.m.

This approach involves fasting for 16 hours and eating within an 8-hour window daily. For example, you might skip breakfast and start eating at noon, concluding your meals by 8 p.m. 5:2 Method: In this method, you eat normally for five days a week and restrict your calorie intake to around 500-600 calories on the remaining two non-consecutive days.

In this method, you eat normally for five days a week and restrict your calorie intake to around 500-600 calories on the remaining two non-consecutive days. Alternate Day Fasting: With this technique, you alternate between fasting and eating days. On fasting days, consume minimal to no calories, and on non-fasting days, eat normally.

It's important to stay hydrated during fasting periods, drinking water, unsweetened tea, coffee, or other non-caloric beverages. It's crucial to approach intermittent fasting cautiously and tailor it to your specific needs, especially if you have underlying health conditions.

Dr Amit Bhondve adds, "While the studies on intermittent fasting offer promising results, further research is needed to validate its long-term safety and efficacy." If you're considering intermittent fasting, consult your healthcare provider to ensure it aligns with your individual health goals and needs.