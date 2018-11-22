Orange Juice, Leafy Greens May Preserve Memory In Older Men: Study

According to a study, published in the journal Neurology, men who eat leafy greens, dark orange and red vegetables, and berries and drink orange juice may be at a lower risk of developing memory loss in older age. The findings showed that men who ate larger amounts of fruits and vegetables 20 years earlier were less likely to develop thinking and memory problems, whether or not they kept eating larger amounts of fruits and vegetables later. Men who consumed the most vegetables were 34 percent less likely to develop poor thinking skin than the men who consumed the least amount of vegetables. Men who drank orange juice every day were 47 percent less likely to develop poor thinking skills than the men who drank less than one serving per month. This association was mainly observed for regular consumption of orange juice among the oldest men, the researchers found.

The researchers claimed that one of the most important factors in this study is that they were able to research and track such a large group of men over a 20-year period of time. Their studies provide further evidences dietary choices can be important to maintain your brain health. The study looked at over 27,000 men with an average age of 51 years who were all health professionals. Participants also took subjective tests of their thinking and memory skills at least four years before the end of the study, when they were an average age of 73. A total of 55 percent of the participants had good thinking and memory skills, 38 percent had moderate skills, and seven percent had poor thinking and memory skills. However, the study does not show that eating fruits and vegetables and drinking orange juice reduces memory loss; it only shows a relationship between them, the researchers noted.

Here Are Some Foods That You Can Eat For A Good Memory And Enhance Brain Power:

1. Fish

It is the presence of omega-3 fatty acids in fish helps keep your brain health in check. Omega-3s help the brain to build nerve cells and improve learning and memory.

2. Leafy and green vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, spinach, kale, et al, are loaded with vitamin A and K that fight back inflammation and help in better memory. They tend to slow down cognitive decline due to presence of vitamin K, beta-carotene, folate and lutein.

3. Whole grains

According to the researchers of Columbia University Medical Centre, New York, whole grains may be linked to lower risk of milk cognitive impairment that could lead to Alzheimer's.

4. Eggs

Eggs are a good source of several nutrients associated with brain health, namely vitamin B6 and B12, Folate and choline. Vitamin B and folate tends to slow down the progression of mental degradation.

Go ahead and add these foods to your daily diet to ensure a healthy brain function.