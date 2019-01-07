On A Weight Loss Spree? 6 Reasons To Include Guava In Your Diet

The winters are here, and while some of us are dreading the dip in the temperatures with each passing day, there are some who have found a hearty refuge in the delicious winter fruits and vegetables. The crunchy and delightful guava is one such winter fruit we cannot get enough of. A treasure trove of antioxidants and minerals, guava is one of the healthiest and oldest fruits known to mankind. It is packed with vitamin C, which is essential to support immunity and good skin by fighting free radical activity in the body. It is also enriched with manganese, which increases body's absorbing power so that it takes key nutrients from the food that we eat. Guavas also happen to be a good source of folate, which is known to promote fertility and boost fetal development. A good source of potassium, guava is also an excellent fruit for high blood pressure patients, as it helps negate the ill-effects of sodium. In addition to all these health benefits, guava is also one of the best fruits to promote weight loss. Here's why you should include it in your weight loss plan right away.

Weight Loss: guava is an excellent fruit for weight loss

6 Reasons How Guava May Help In Weight Loss:

1. Guavas are packed with fibres. Fibres take long to breakdown and digest, which keeps you full for long. If you feel satiated, you are less likely to binge on other foods.

2. Guava is very low in carbohydrates. A hundred grams serving of guava contains only about 14 grams of carbohydrates. According to various studies, including more low carbohydrate foods in diet could help boost sustainable weight loss.

3. Guava is very low in calories. This fruit is counted among the negative calorie foods. Negative calorie foods are foods that take more energy/calories to digest than they inherently contain. For sustainable weight loss, you should include foods in your diet that are low in calories.

4. Guavas are also a good source of protein. Protein also induces satiety and regulates hunger hormone ghrelin that helps keep cravings at bay.

5. Guavas are a healthy source of B vitamins like B1, B3, B6 and folate. B vitamins are essential to support a healthy gut. A healthy gut is very instrumental in keeping digestion healthy. It is a well-known fact that a healthy digestion is key for good metabolism and weight loss.

6. Guava is often dubbed as a superfood for diabetics. When your body turns excessively insulin resistant, you tend to put on weight and your metabolism also goes for a toss. Guavas help improve insulin activity.

You can have guavas raw or top them up with a sprinkle of chaat masala. Some people also steep guava leaves to make healthy guava leaf tea. This low-calorie beverage is also known to manage diabetes by keeping blood sugar in check.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

