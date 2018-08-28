Nutritious Diet Crucial For Emotional Well-Being Of Women: 11 Healthiest Foods For Women

Highlights Women need nutrient-rich diet for emotional well being, says study Healthy food and lifestyle translates to balanced mental health for women Eating nuts, green leafy veggies, beetroots is healthy for women

It's no news that a healthy diet and a good lifestyle are essential for our overall physical well-being. However, the impact of diet and exercise on our mental health is also beginning to be explored by scientists. A new study has indicated that a healthy diet may have different kinds of impact on the mental health of different sexes. The research conducted by Binghamton University has said that women require a nutrient-rich diet to maintain good mental health, more than men. This may be why healthy eating is stressed upon for women, more than for men. The research has been published in the journal Nutritional Neuroscience and is based on an anonymous survey of 563 participants, 52 per cent of whom were women and 42 per cent were men.

The survey was conducted through social media and was led by Lina Begdache. The survey concluded that men are more likely to be able to sustain a positive emotional well-being, until the time they happen to experience nutritional deficiencies. On the other hand, women are less likely to experience a balanced mental well-being until they follow a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. Talking about the results of the research, Begdache said that the key takeaway from the study is that women may need a bigger spectrum of nutrients to support a positive mood than is required by men.

She also said that this may be the reason why women are more likely to experience anxiety and depression and for longer durations, as compared to men. Begdache believes that the diet followed by people today is high in energy, but low in nutrients that support brain health and functionality. She also indicated that it would be better for us to go back to eating like our ancestors who ate high-energy and nutrient-dense food that contributed significantly to developing brain volume and cognitive evolution of mankind. She said that men and women have different nutritional and energy requirements, as they have differing physical and emotional responsibilities.

Here are 11 of the healthiest foods for women:

1. Green Leafy Veggies: Vegetables like spinach, kale, lettuce are good for women as they are rich in iron and folic acid. They are also rich in the antioxidant lutein.

2. Omega-3 Rich Foods: Seeds like flaxseeds are rich in omega-3, which may reduce risks of breast cancer.

3. Nuts: Almonds contain tryptophan, which may help improve the mental well-being. Other nuts like walnuts are also important for heart health.

4. Figs: Anjeer or figs are rich in calcium and zinc, both of which are important for bone health and encouraging bone development in women.

5. Holy Basil or Tulsi: Holy basil or tulsi has anti-inflammatory properties and hence, gives a boost to gut health and immunity.

6. Beetroot: Women often tend to be anaemic, which is where beetroots can help as they are rich in iron. They also keep menstrual disorders at bay.

7. Dark Chocolate: Consumption of dark chocolate has often been credited with reducing stress and improving mood. It is also rich in antioxidants.

8. Coriander: Dhaniya or coriander is underappreciated when it comes to its ability to fight inflammation and detoxifying the body.

9. Broccoli: This cruciferous veggie has earned its place in the league of superfoods, due to its richness in vitamin C and calcium.

10. Berries: Blueberries are often credited with being powerful mood boosters. Berries are also incredibly rich in antioxidants.

11. Turmeric: Haldi or turmeric is a major immunity booster and is also popular due to its antiseptic and anti-bacterial properties.