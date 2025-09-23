Advertisement
"Lord Indra Brought Under Tax Net," Says Swiggy Customer After Spotting 'GST On Rain Fee'

A screenshot circulating on X shows the breakdown of "GST and other charges" on Swiggy, including restaurant packaging, platform fee, rain fee, restaurant GST, and a separate line for 'GST on rain fee'.

Internet reacts to 'GST on Rain fee' charged by Swiggy. (Photo: X/AshishGupta325)

A Swiggy customer has gone viral on X after claiming that the food delivery platform charged them 'GST On Rain Fee'. The customer's sarcastic post has sparked both amusement and debate on social media.

In the widely shared screenshot, the order summary displayed charges under multiple heads - restaurant packaging, platform fee, rain fee, restaurant GST, and GST on rain fee. While Swiggy's app explains the 'rain fee' as a "small fee for delivery partners to ensure smooth deliveries in rain", no description appeared against the additional 'GST on rain fee'.

Sharing the image, the customer wrote:

"After historic GST reforms, even Lord Indra has been brought under the tax net. Now, when it rains, you get Rs 25 Rain Fee + 18% GST = Rs 29.50. Next up: Sunlight Convenience Fee, Oxygen Maintenance Charge, GST on Breathing, Pay as you inhale."

The post quickly went viral on X, with many users expressing surprise at the long list of charges on food delivery apps.

One user commented, "I lost it at GST for Rain fee." Another explained, "Rain fee is a service fee. Every service fee attracts GST. The platform deliberately uses rain for money."

Others reacted with humour. "At this rate, even clouds will hire accountants. Next up: Lightning Surcharge + GST!"

Not all reactions were critical, though. Some supported the idea behind the fee, saying it compensates delivery workers. One user wrote, "Good that delivery companies started considering the delivery guys as humans and compensate them for their effort to bring food to your home in the rain, that too on Indian roads."

Another added, "Delivery partners deserve the rain fees. But I cannot comment on who should pay the fee."

A separate comment raised a point about GST eligibility: "Amounts payable to gig-workers directly do not come under the GST umbrella. This appears to be something Zomato pockets, and GST is hence applicable. The company should clarify! Who gets this amount?"

NDTV cannot independently verify the claims made in the viral post.

