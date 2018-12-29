Kick-Start Your Day With This Heart-Healthy Breakfast

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. It not only provides the body with essential fuel for energy, but also helps in boosting the metabolism. A nutrient-rich breakfast can keep you energised and ensure all parts of the body are working efficiently, including heart. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Many studies have shown that eating a healthy diet and increasing the amount of exercise you get can radically improve your heart health." Improved blood circulation and regulated blood pressure levels can help in keeping your heart healthy.

Start your day with a heart-healthy breakfast that includes a bowlful of oatmeal, yogurt and apple and say bye-bye to heart ailments.

This cholesterol-busting breakfast option is replete with health benefiting properties as it quite rich in protein and fibre content as well. A bowl of oatmeal is full of heart-healthy folate and potassium. This fibre-loaded superfood can help lower levels of 'unhealthy' (LDL) cholesterol and keep arteries clear.

According to the book 'Healing Foods', cooking oats breaks down their phytate content, ensuring that you receive all the benefits of their nutrients. To prepare this delight, you can soak oats in water first, and then add in some grated apple while you cook the oats.

Apples come packed with various vitamins and minerals. They are an excellent source of vitamin C and heart-healthy antioxidants that can help in lowering levels of 'unhealthy' cholesterol (LDL).

Yogurt, on the hand, is a natural source of calcium. Consuming it on a regular basis can help prevent high blood pressure, therefore, lowering the risk of stroke and heart attacks.

So bring this new healthy breakfast recipe to your rescue and get going.

