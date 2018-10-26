Karwa Chauth 2018: What Is Sargi? What Goes Into A Traditional Sargi Thali

Karwa Chauth will be celebrated tomorrow, that is on 27th October, 2018. It is a festival, which is significant to Hindu married women. The festival falls in the month of Kartik, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. It is observed by married women by keeping a nirjala vrat (fast without food and water) for the whole day until they sight the moon. On this day, women pray for the safety and longevity of their husbands and seek blessings from Goddess Parvati. Most women, especially Punjabis, receive sargi from their mother-in-law.

Karwa Chauth 2018: What Is Sargi?

A sargi is a pre-dawn meal that is prepared by mothers-in-law in order to bless their daughters-in-law for a happy and blissful marriage. Women in north India, especially in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, follow the tradition of sargi. It is a custom that involves women waking up in morning before sunrise, which is around 4-5 am, and eating a plateful of savouries and sweets so as to keep going through the day without water and food. As per the rituals, the mother-in-law presents her daughter-in-law a thali of sweets, savouries, dry fruits, coconut, matthri and gifts like sarees, jewellery and others.

(Also Read: How To Prepare For The Karwa Chauth Festival?)

Karwa Chauth Sargi: What Goes Into The Sargi Thali?

Sargi consists of a collection of delicious and delightful foods that are said to help women fulfil their fast through the day. Here's what goes into the sargi thali:

Fruits: Fruits have a high water content that will help keep you hydrated during the nirjala vrat. Moreover, they are rich in fibre content that will keep you fuller for longer. Fibre takes time to digest, hence, keeping you off from feeling hungry.

Dry fruits: Raisins, almonds, cashews and pistachios are given, considering they come packed with numerous nutrients that will give you energy and keep you active through the day.

Sweets: Eating anything sweet before you start something is considered auspicious. So a few sweets are kept to lift your spirits and complete the fast on a positive note.

Light-cooked foods: Generally, light-cooked foods are prepared that are nutritious and filling at the same time. Heavy foods will only make you sluggish and lethargic through the day.

(Also Read: Why You Shouldn't Break Your Fast With Fried Foods And Caffeinated Drinks)

If you are preparing for Karwa Chauth, make sure you sargi has all things healthy to keep you up all day long. Avoid eating oily and fried foods that will only leave you feeling lethargic and dizzy. Include more fluids so you stay hydrated. Include fresh vegetables, fresh juices, milk, buttermilk, or green tea to keep up during the big day. Do not drink coffee as it may cause dehydration.

If you are observing a nirjala fast, make sure you are not running errands like every day; instead, give your body some rest and ensure you don't stuff yourself once you break the fast.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2018!