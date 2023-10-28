Karwa Chauth 2023: What Is Sargi? Know Its Importance

On Karwa Chauth, married women fast for their husband's safety and well being.

Karwa Chauth or Karak Chaturthi is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated with enormous zeal across the country. This year, the festival will be observed on November 1. Married women fast for their husband's safety and well being from sunrise to moonrise.

Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2023: Do's And Don'ts For Those Fasting

This day is celebrated to strengthen the bonds between a couple. On this day, women dress traditionally, apply henna on their hands, receive gifts, and get together to enjoy the auspicious day.

Most women, especially Punjabis, receive sargi from their mother-in-law. Here's what you need to know about the Karwa Chauth fast.

What is Sargi?

A sargi is a pre-dawn meal traditionally prepared by mothers-in-law to bestow blessings upon their daughters-in-law for a joyful and prosperous marriage. This custom is prevalent among women in northern India, particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. It involves women rising before sunrise, typically around 4-5 am, and consuming a plate filled with a variety of savory and sweet dishes to sustain them throughout the day without food or water. According to the ritual, the mother-in-law presents her daughter-in-law with a thali (plate) containing sweets, snacks, dried fruits, coconut, matthri, and various gifts such as sarees and jewelry.

Also Read | Can Unmarried Women Also Observe Karwa Chauth Fast? All You Need To Know

What Goes Into The Sargi Thali?

Sargi comprises a selection of scrumptious and delightful foods believed to assist women in sustaining their fast throughout the day. Here's what goes into the sargi thali:

Fruits: Fruits have a high water content that will help keep you hydrated during the nirjala vrat. Moreover, they are rich in fibre content that will keep you fuller for longer. Fibre takes time to digest, hence, keeping you off from feeling hungry.

Dry fruits: Raisins, almonds, cashews and pistachios are given, considering they come packed with numerous nutrients that will give you energy and keep you active through the day.

Sweets: Eating anything sweet before you start something is considered auspicious. So a few sweets are kept to lift your spirits and complete the fast on a positive note.

Light-cooked foods: Generally, light-cooked foods are prepared that are nutritious and filling at the same time. Heavy foods will only make you sluggish and lethargic through the day.

Importance of Sargi?

The Sargi is considered a special thali containing different food items and gifts, it is prepared by mother-in-law.