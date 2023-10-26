Can Unmarried Women Also Observe Karwa Chauth Fast? All You Need To Know

Karwa Chauth 2023: Rules for fasting are different for married and unmarried women.

The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 1 this year. During the festival, married women observe a fast, without food and water, for their husband's long life, health and safety. After fasting for the entire day, women break their fast by looking at the moon and their husband's face through a sieve. It is also called Karak Chaturthi and the festival is celebrated on the fourth day of the full moon. The one-day festival is mainly celebrated in the northern states of India, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Can Unmarried Women Keep The Fast?

Although only married women are expected to follow this fast, several unmarried women, who are getting married soon or aspire to get married soon observe the fast. Some women also keep the fast in honour of their fiancé or boyfriend.

However, the rules for Karwa Chauth fasting and worshipping are different for married and unmarried women. During the fasting, unmarried girls can consume fruit and water. With this modified method, they can take part in the day's ceremonies without having to follow married women's stringent fasting guidelines.

Karwa Chauth Rituals

The rituals involve observing a 'nirjala' fast where married women do not eat or drink for the entire day. Before the beginning of the fast, women eat sargi or a pre-dawn meal prepared usually by their mothers-in-law. It usually consists of sweets, matthri, dry fruits, and feni along with a saree and jewellery.

They also seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for a happy and loving married life. Women break their fast only after looking at the moon and offering 'arghya' to it using an earthen pot.

Women also apply henna on their hands and wear heavy traditional outfits. Many also sing songs and narrate folk tales in groups.