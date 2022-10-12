Karwa Chauth 2022: 5 Mehndi Design Ideas For Festive Season 

If you want to try something different this Karwa Chauth, go for this one.

The festive season is underway in India. After the Navratri and Dussehra celebrations, people are gearing up for Karwa Chauth 2022. This year, it will be celebrated on October 13. On this day, married women keep fast from dusk to dawn and pray for the well-being of their husbands. Women, as part of 16 shringar, apply mehndi [ henna artwork], and wear traditional ensembles, preferable in shades of red.

If you are looking for some Karwa Chauth 2022 mehndi design ideas, we have got it covered for you:

Block Designs

This pattern is very much in trend these days. It is also one of the easiest designs to go for. First, make vertical and horizontal lines on your palm. Now, change the shape and style to break the monotony.

Floral Print

Floral prints can never go wrong. Be it in a dress or mehndi, this particular pattern is quite a hit. Get a simple flower done on the palm first. If needed, make small flowers on the corners. Now, add leaves and vines on the sides and voila. In case you want to cover your fingers, try the net design.

Contemporary Designs

Women who like to keep the mehndi subtle are often attracted to modern artwork. Few circles here and there, a couple of dotted lines connecting them, especially around the wrists, and you are good to go.

Personal Touch

Give a personal touch to your mehndi design by getting the name of your husband written or his portrait. Make sure you get an expert mehndi artist for this task.

Arabic Mehndi

Arabic Mehndi

Arabic mehndi designs are all things classy. The bold strokes give an elaborate look. If you want to try something different this Karwa Chauth, go for this one.




