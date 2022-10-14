Karwa Chauth 2022: Ankita Lokhande Shares Glimpse Of Her Festivities With Vicky Jain

A still from Ankita Lokhande's video. (courtesy: lokhandeankita)

Ankita Lokhande's first Karwa Chauth was all things love. The actress, who got married to her long-term boyfriend Vicky Jain last year, marked the festival with a grand party. Our feeds are flooded with pictures and videos from the “#AnViKiKahani” Karwa Chauth celebration. Now, Ankita has shared a video on Instagram featuring herself and Vicky Jain. From the actress preparing the pooja thali to Vicky Jain feeding her a flower instead of sweets, the clip screams love. Along with the video, the actress has written a Karwa Chauth note for her online family. It read, “As you fast and worship the Moon God for your spouse's well-being, here's wishing you all the goodness in the world. May you be blessed with all that you have hoped for. A very Happy Karwa Chauth to you.” The hashtags read, “AnViKiKahani” and “AnViKiKarwaChauth”. Designer Manish Malhotra has dropped a set of pink hearts under the post. Actress Amruta Khanvilkar followed suit.

Ankita Lokhande has also reshared a clip from the Karwa Chauth party on Instagram Stories. Here, we can see the actress striking a fun pose with Vicky Jain.

Now, we have Ankita Lokhande grooving to the beats of the dhol at the party. She looks stunning in an all-red ensemble.

Here are some visuals from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's first Karwa Chauth celebration:

Ankita Lokhande got married to Vicky Jain in December last year. The couple tied the nuptial knot in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai. On their 6-month wedding anniversary, Ankita shared some mushy pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Happy 6 months to us, baby. Thank you family for making it so special. Love you, guys…Special thanks to my lovely bhabhi for making it so memorable. I am already missing everyone. Jaldi aana wapas.. Lots of love.”

As per Ankita Lokhande, “There is no such cozy combination as man and wife.” Take a look:

Ankita Lokhande is known for her role in the hit TV serial Pavitra Rishta. In terms of Bollywood, Ankita was part of Tiger Shroff's War, and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.