Newlyweds Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Share Stunning Pics From Their Wedding

Ankita Lokhande shared this photo. (Image courtesy: lokhandeankita)

Highlights The actress married Vicky Jain in a grand ceremony on Tuesday evening

The couple wore outfits by Manish Malhotra on their wedding day

Ankita looked gorgeous in a gold bridal lehenga

"Love is patient" but newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain "are not." The actress, who married her long-time boyfriend in a grand ceremony on Tuesday evening, shared stunning pictures from their big day on social media. The couple wore outfits by Manish Malhotra on their wedding day. Ankita looked gorgeous in a gold bridal lehenga while Vicky Jain opted for an ivory sherwani. "Love is patient but we're not," Ankita Lokhande captioned the first photos from her wedding and added: "Surprise! We're now officially Mr and Mrs Jain!" See the actress' post here:

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been together for more than 3 years now. The couple got married in the presence of family and friends, including actresses Amruta Khanvilkar, Srishty Rode and Aparna Dixit, who shared glimpses of Ankita's wedding on their respective Instagram profiles. Check them out here:

Ankita Lokhande's stylist also shared a picture of the couple from their wedding festivity and it is all things pretty.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ankita Lokhande posted photos from her sangeet ceremony. In the pictures, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain can be seen wearing Shantnu and Nikhil designs. The actress wrote: "Once in a while right In the middle of ordinary life love gives us a fairly tale."

Ankita Lokhande's wedding album on Instagram began with pictures from her mehendi ceremony. "The love we share makes my mehndi looks so beautiful... so meaningful... so memorable," read the caption on her post.

Ankita Lokhande is best-known for her performance in Pavitra Rishta that also starred her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She is currently working in Pavitra Rishta 2.0.