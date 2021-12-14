Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Are Married. See Pics From Their Wedding

Actress Srishty Rode shared this photo of the couple. (Image courtesy: srishtyrode24)

Congratulations, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The couple got married in a lavish ceremony at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt Hotel on Tuesday evening in the presence of family and friends such as actors Amruta Khanvilkar, Mahhi Vij, Srishty Rode and Aparna Dixit. Ankita was looking every bit of gorgeous in a gold bridal lehenga while Vicky Jain complemented her in an ivory sherwani. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been together for more than 3 years now. The couple's friends Amruta Khanvilkar, Srishty Rode and Aparna Dixit shared glimpses of Ankita-Vicky's wedding and posted pictures with the newlyweds on their respective Instagram profiles.

See photos from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's wedding here:

Earlier today, Ankita posted stunning pictures of herself and Vicky Jain from their sangeet ceremony and wrote about their "fairytale" love story. She wrote: "Once in a while right In the middle of ordinary life love gives us a fairly tale."

For her mehendi pictures, Ankita Lokhande wrote: "The love we share makes my mehndi looks so beautiful... so meaningful... so memorable."

Ankita Lokhande is best-known for her performance in Pavitra Rishta that also starred her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She is currently working in Pavitra Rishta 2.0.

Ankita Lokhande has also worked in TV shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's 2019 period-drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Her last Hindi film was Baaghi 3, which starred tiger Shroff in the titular role.