Glimpses Of Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain's 'Fairytale' From Their Sangeet Ceremony

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's love story is nothing less than a "fairytale" (in the actress' words). The actress, who is all set to marry her long-time boyfriend today, shared stunning pics from their sangeet night on her Instagram profile on Tuesday and they are all things nice. Ankita, who wore a shimmery black gown from the shelves of Shantnu and Nikhil for the festivity, shared the photos with this caption: "Once in a while right In the middle of ordinary life love gives us a fairly tale." Aww. In the pictures, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who also opted for a Shantnu and Nikhil design, can be seen having a whole lot of fun at their sangeet ceremony.

See the photos from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's sangeet function here:

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been together for more than 3 years now. She previously dated late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On Monday, the actress shared beautiful pictures of herself and Vicky Jain from their mehendi ceremony. "The love we share makes my mehndi looks so beautiful... so meaningful... so memorable," read the aww-dorable caption on her post.

Ankita Lokhande is best-known for her performance in Pavitra Rishta that also starred her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She is currently working in Pavitra Rishta 2.0.

Ankita Lokhande has also worked in TV shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's 2019 period-drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Her last Hindi film was Baaghi 3, which starred tiger Shroff in the titular role.