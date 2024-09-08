Ankita Lokhande's Sweet Note For Sanjay Leela Bhansali: "Thank You For Taking The Time To Listen To Me"

Drop everything and head straight to Ankita Lokhande's Instagram handle. The actress has shared a post dedicated to ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the frame, Ankita and her husband, businessman Vicky Jain, can be seen posing alongside the filmmaker. Ankita also shared an elaborate note for Sanjay Leela Bhansali in her caption. She wrote, “Respected Sanjay Sir, I'm overwhelmed with emotions and gratitude, and words fail me as I try to express what I feel for you and your incredible craft. Your dedication, passion, and vision are a constant source of inspiration to me. Thank you for taking the time to listen to me and for providing a platform to share my thoughts and feelings. Your guidance and belief in me have been instrumental in shaping my journey, and I'm forever grateful for your mentorship and support.”

She continued, “Your ability to bring out the best in others is a testament to your exceptional leadership and artistry. I feel nothing but fortunate!! Thank you again for being an exemplary mentor, guide, and inspiration. I look forward to continuing to learn from you and making you proud.” After talking a look at this post, fans are anticipating that Ankita Lokhande will soon appear in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali project.

In April, Ankita Lokhande discussed how she has always been vocal about her desire to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she said, “I have always been vocal about this. I am in touch with him and not on any particular project but I just want to be in touch with Sanjay sir because I really respect him. I have no words for Sanjay sir. I love Sanjay sir and I love the way he creates that thing. It's magical.”

She added, “I've been seeing him from my childhood. Mai humesha unke hi gaano par dance karti aai hu. (I have always danced to his film's songs.) I've been dreaming to work with him and because of a few of my mistakes I regret those though but I know there will be a time when I will soon be a part of his anything.”

Currently, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are appearing on Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment. The show airs on Colors TV.