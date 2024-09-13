Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Inside Ankita Lokhande's Festivities With Family

Television star Ankita Lokhande has actively been sharing glimpses from her Ganesh Chaturthi festivities with family - one post at a time. On Friday, Ankita posted a video of her visit to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. The actress was accompanied by her mom. Ankita captioned the post, "Seeked blessings from Bappa himself! His divine presence made everything feel better." The Bigg Boss 17 participant has also been sharing clips from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home with Vicky Jain (more on that later).

Check out the post shared by Ankita Lokhande here:

Earlier this week, the actress shared pictures from her festivities with family and she captioned the post, "Celebrating Gauri Ganpati."

Ankita has actively been documenting moments from her celebrations. "Ganpati bappa Morya," she simply captioned this post.

Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain in December 2021. The couple renewed their wedding vows last year. The couple participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 17, where Ankita was one of the finalists.

The actress became a household name after she starred as Archana in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta. Besides Pavitra Rishta, Ankita has featured in shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Ankita Lokhande stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Ankita Lokhande was also a participant in TV reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus.