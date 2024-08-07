Ankita Lokhande's "Fun Birthday Bash" For Husband Vicky Jain And Mother Vandana Lokhande: "My Left And Right Hand"

Ankita Lokhande had a double celebration as she hosted a joint birthday party for husband Vicky Jain and mother Vandana Lokhande. Vicky Jain's birthday was on August 1, followed by Ankita's mother's birthday on August 2. Ankita treated her Instafam to inside pictures from the party. Dressed in a blingy black dress, Ankita was seen having a gala time. Among other guests, singer-rapper Badshah, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra were spotted in the picture. Ankita wrote in the caption, "My left and right hand. My August babies. Indeed, a fun birthday bash!" Take a look:

Wishing Vicky Jain happy birthday, Ankita shared a mushy video and wrote, "It's my "one and only's" birthday today! You are already everything that I ever wanted, but more than that, you are someone I call my home and my secure place...because you bring out the best in me & the best of us! If it's been a long day...I want to end it in your arms. If it's been a short day...I want to spend all my time with you and that's all I really wanna do." Take a look:

Sharing lovely pictures with mother Vandana, Ankita wrote, "Mumma, I love you more than any words could suffice. No matter where I go, I will always be your little girl. Every hug, every comforting word, every word of wisdom has made my life happier. Today, on your special day, I have immense gratitude for everything you've done. Thank you for being an amazing mom. You deserve all the love and happiness. Happiest Birthday, Mumma!" Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande was last seen in Swatantra Veer Savarkar alongside Randeep Hooda. Released on March 22, the film was based on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's contributions during India's struggle for independence.