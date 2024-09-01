Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Welcome Home An Aww-Dorable Cat: "Your Meows And Cuddles Have Stolen Our Hearts"

Ankita Lokhande and her businessman husband Vicky Jain are now proud parents to an dorable kitten Mau. The couple shared the video of them welcoming the newest memeber of their family. Along with a cute clip, where Vicky welcomes their baby home and Ankita showers their princess with love, the actor shared, “You're the newest addition to our family, mommy and Daddy are already head over heels in love with you! Your tiny meows and cuddles have stolen our hearts. May your little paws bring immense joy and happiness to our lives. Congratulations to us, the proud parents! May our lives be filled with laughter, snuggles, and endless joy, courtesy of your adorable antics, Mau.”

Ankita Lokhande had a double celebration as she hosted a joint birthday party for husband Vicky Jain and mother Vandana Lokhande. Vicky Jain's birthday was on August 1, followed by Ankita's mother's birthday on August 2. Ankita treated her Instafam to inside pictures from the party. Dressed in a blingy black dress, Ankita was seen having a gala time. Among other guests, singer-rapper Badshah, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra were spotted in the picture. Ankita wrote in the caption, "My left and right hand. My August babies. Indeed, a fun birthday bash!" Take a look:

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande was last seen in Swatantra Veer Savarkar alongside Randeep Hooda. Released on March 22, the film was based on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's contributions during India's struggle for independence.