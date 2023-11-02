Karwa Chauth 2023: Hey Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Loves You 'To The Moon And Back'

Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra. (courtesy: sidmalhotra)

Leave it to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to set couple goals all the time. On Wednesday, Sidharth Malhotra shared a glimpse of his first Karwa Chauth celebrations with wife Kiara Advani. The picture he shared from the festivities is just too adorable. He simply wrote in the caption "blessed." In the comments section of his post, filmmaker Karan Johar dropped heart emojis as did designer Manish Malhotra. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani shared her husband's post on her Instagram story and she wrote, "To the moon and back" and she added an infinity emoji.

See Sidharth Malhotra's post here:

Kiara re-posted Sidharth's post on her Instagram story. Earlier, she shared a glimpse of her henna design.

Screenshot of Kiara Advani's Instagram story

Screenshot of Kiara Advani's Instagram story

Kiara Advani married her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in February in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Posting their wedding pictures on social media, the couple wrote: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

In terms of work, Kiara Advani will next be seen with Ram Charan in Game Changer. She is the star of hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Lust Stories, among others. She was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

Sidharth Malhotra started his career as a model and later made his debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012. Before his debut, he worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar's 2010 film My Name Is Khan. Sidharth Malhotra is a star of films like Shershaah, Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Marjaavaan, Kapoor And Sons, A Gentleman and Baar Baar Dekho, to name a few. He will next be seen in Yodha.