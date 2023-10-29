Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani, Twinning And Winning, Pictured Holding Hands At The Airport

Sidharth and Kiara at the airport

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were pictured together at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. The couple were twinning in white. Sidharth Malhotra wore a white tee shirt. He added a dash of glamour with shades. Kiara Advani's airport look was all about comfort yet chic. She sported a white tank top with baggy pants. Kiara wore a blue cap as well. The videos from the airport are trending already. In the video, we can see Sidharth and Kiara making their entry together while their hands are intertwined. As soon as Sidharth make the first appearance, a paparazzo called, "Yodha". ICYMI, Yodha is the name of Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film. The paparazzi can be heard making repeated requests to the couple for a picture together. Before making their way inside the airport, the couple obliged the paps' request. Kiara can be seen showing victory signs and smiling. A paparazzo can be heard saying at that moment, "Ye jodi aag laga degi (this couple will set the Internet on fire)."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made an appearance together at the Ganesh Utsav at the Ambani residence last month. Sidharth Malhotra wore a sea green kurta while Kiara Advani looked pretty in a parrot green saree. They were pictured with Juhi Chawla on the occasion. Juhi Chawla shared some inside pictures. Take a look:

On NDTV's show Jai Jawan, Kiara Advani revealed a couple of months back that Sidharth can cook really well. He excels in making bread. The couple got married earlier this year. They comment on each others' social media posts quite often.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen with Ram Charan in a film titled Game Changer. She recently starred in the moderately successful Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Sidharth Malhotra will make his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's series The Indian Police Force. Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi are also a part of this project.