Exclusive: Kiara Advani Reveals What Army Officers Told Sidharth Malhotra When He Dusted Off His Uniform On Shershaah Shoot

Kiara Advani at NDTV Jai Jawan event

NDTV took Hindi film actor Kiara Advani to Attari, Amritsar for Jai Jawan to celebrate Independence Day with the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans. The show is a salute to the armed forces of our nation in which a Bollywood actor spends multiple days with jawans to not only live their lives but also honor what they do for us. Kiara's entry into the border outpost was marked by an overwhelming surge of emotions. "It is surreal that we are so close to the border", said the Shershaah actor. Kiara, known for her roles in films like Kabir Singh, Guilty, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, confessed that it was her inaugural visit to a border area and she "got goosebumps" seeing men and women in the uniform.

Kiara recalled an incident on the set of Shershaah where her husband, Siddharth Malhotra, was shooting in his uniform. To maintain continuity, he wiped off the dust from his uniform for a retake. The army officers present on the site gently pointed out that they refrain from wiping off the soil from their uniforms, as it represents the very soil of their country-a subtle yet profound symbol of their commitment and connection to the land they protect. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on Feb 7 this year. Their wedding pictures are the most-liked Instagram post in India. They shared screen space in <i>Shershaah</i> where their love story began. Kiara is currently working on 'Gamechanger', a pan-India film co-starring Ram Charan.

Kiara Advani's connection to the armed forces didn't stop at the border outpost. She shared that she had the privilege of visiting Kargil while promoting Shershaah a film that honored the real-life story of Captain Vikram Batra who was martyred in the Kargil war. This experience took her closer to the heart of the film and its themes, allowing her to immerse herself in the emotions and stories that inspired the narrative. We also introduced her to the multiple levels of security present at the border which includes fencing, barbed wires, farmlands, jawans with guns, and horses used for patrolling and chasing. Kiara interacted with women jawans patrolling at the outpost and had a special message for a jawan's daughter. Kiara's "we are proud of your mother" resonated well with all of us bringing heartfelt joy to the jawan's face.

Watch Jai Jawan With Kiara Advani on NDTV at 9.30 pm