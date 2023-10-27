Karwa Chauth 2023: Do's And Don'ts For Those Fasting

On Karwa Chauth, married women worship Lord Ganesha, Maa Parvati, Lord Shiva and Lord Kartikeya.

The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, will be observed on November 1. On this day, married women observe a full-day fast or a Nirjala vrat (fasting without food and water) for their husbands and pray for their long life, security and good health. The women observe fast from sunrise till moonrise.

As part of the puja rituals, married women worship Lord Ganesha, Maa Parvati, Lord Shiva and Lord Kartikeya and break the fast by sighting the moon.

If this is your first time observing Karwa Chauth, then there are many dos and don'ts to keep in mind.

Important Dos and Don'ts For Those Fasting

On this day, women observing Karwa Chauth should wear the colour red. It is considered auspicious, however, there are some other colours married women can wear, including yellow, green, pink and orange. Women should avoid wearing black or white shades.

Married women should apply henna on their hands a day before observing the fast.

Drink as much water as you can, before sunrise.

Women observing the fast should avoid using scissors, needles, or knives on this day.

Women should not indulge in any strenuous activities while fasting.

Sargi is an important ritual for the fast. Prepare a special thali containing different food items. The sargi should be consumed as a pre-dawn meal before starting the fast.

Pregnant women should avoid keeping the fast, as it can affect the health of the mother and the child.

Married women should avoid eating non-vegetarian food after breaking the fast.

Married women should participate in the Karwa Chauth puja and listen to the Katha in the evening before breaking the fast.

Women should include foods rich in protein and complex carbs before observing the fast.