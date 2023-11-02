Karwa Chauth 2023: ICYMI, Varun Dhawan's Post For Wife Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal. (courtesy: varundvn)

Actor Varun Dhawan posted lovely pictures with his wife Natasha Dalal from the 'Karwa Chauth' celebration. He also wished his fans on this special occasion. In the pictures, Varun can be seen wearing an off-white shirt paired with a pastel brown Nehru jacket and jeans. While, Natasha looked enchanting in a pastel pink lehenga choli adorned with exquisite golden zari details, adding a touch of elegance to her appearance. Varun captioned the image with a sweet message for his fans, "Happy karva Chauth to everyone out there celebrating. Wishing safety and peace to all. Bharatya naari sab be bhaari though Natasha is really light so love making her sit on my lap," he wrote.

Earlier, Varun shared a video featuring himself and his wife Natasha Dalal. In the video, the actor revealed how important it is to reward oneself by having pizza. And ends up goofing up while eating a slice of pizza, which left his wife and other members at the table burst into laughter. Sharing the video, he wrote, "For all the pizza lovers out there.... #cheatmeal."

Varun was recently seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama film Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience. He will be next seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

