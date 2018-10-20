Karwa Chauth 2018: Date, Puja Timings, Significance, Celebrations And Feast

India boasts of an array of significant festivals, of which Karwa Chauth marks one important celebration for the married women folk of the country. Karwa Chauth 2018 will be celebrated on 27th October. The festival falls on the fourth day after the full moon (Purnima), which is Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Kartik as per the Hindu lunar calendar. The festival is celebrated by married women, especially residing in the Northern regions of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. Married women are said to observe a nirjala fast for the safety and longevity of their husbands. Unmarried women, too, celebrate this festival for their prospective grooms.

Karwa Chauth 2018 Significance and History

On the day of Karwa Chauth, women observe a nirjala fast (without food and water) to pray for the long life of their husbands. After having observed fast through the day, women offer prayers to lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Kartik to bless them with a blissful life. While performing this puja, before the moon-sighting, women narrate a story about queen named Veervati. Legend has it, Veervati was the only sister among seven brothers; hence was the most loved one in the family. She was married off at a young age; her first Karwa Chauth was celebrated at her parents' home. She followed a strict fast from sunrise, but desperately waited for the moon to appear. Seeing her thirsty and hunger-stricken, her brothers couldn't bear any longer and thought of an idea. They created a mirror in a pipal tree and made it look like the moon had risen. Veervati mistook it as the moon and broke the fast and the moment she took a morsel in her mouth, she got a message from her servants that her husband was dead. Heartbroken, she wept all night long until a goddess appeared in front of her and asked her about her misery. When Veervati told the goddess, she asked her to observe the Karwa Chauth fast again with dedication and devotion to see her husband alive. Veervati followed her instructions and observed a fast again. Seeing this dedication, Yama, the god of death, was forced to bring her husband back to life.

Karwa Chauth 2018 Celebrations and Feast

Married women wake up early in the morning (at sunrise) to eat sargi- a meal prepared by their mothers-in-law. After eating sargi, women stay without water and food all day until they spot the moon in the evening. After the puja, once the moon is spotted, they tend to offer water to it to seek blessings as per the Karwa Chauth rituals. Husbands then offer water and food to their wives so they break their fast. Women wear beautiful Indian attires, sing songs, and exchange karwas or clay pots to their married female counterparts.

Once the fast is broken, women enjoy a delightful feast along with their families. The feast may consist of halwa, kheer, puri, mathri, meethi mathri, chhole, chaat, dahi bhalla, pulao and other scrumptious delicacies.

Karwa Chauth 2018 Date, Puja Vidhi and Timings

Karwa Chauth Muhurat: 05:36 pm to 06:53 pm (17:36 to 18:53)

(Duration: 1 hour 17 minutes)

Karwa Chauth Moon Rise Time: 08:00 pm (20:00)

Chaturthi Tithi begins at 06:37 pm on 27th October, 2018

Chaturthi Tithi ends at 04:54 pm on 28th October, 2018

Happy Karwa Chauth 2018!