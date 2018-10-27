Karwa Chauth Moon Rise Time Today: Karva Chauth Puja Muhurat, Celebrations And Feast

Karva Chauth Moon Rise Time Today: The moon rise time today in India is around 08:00 PM (20:00)

It is that time of the year again when hundreds and thousands of married women across North India have geared up for the much awaited Karva Chauth. Karwa Chauth 2018 will be celebrated today on 27th October. Every year, all newly married North Indian women look forward to this joyous festival. Married women, especially residing in the northern regions of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, celebrate the festival of Karva Chauth. As part of the celebrations, married women wake up early in the morning (at sunrise) and eat sargi. Sargi is a pre-dawn meal that is prepared by mothers-in-law in order to bless their daughters-in-law for a blissful marriage. After eating sargi, women observe a nirjala fast and stay without water and food until they spot karwa chauth ka chand. Once the karwa chauth moon is spotted, as part of Karwa Chauth rituals, women offer water to the moon to seek its blessings. Husbands then offer water and food to their wives to break their fast. Once the fast is broken, women enjoy a delightful feast that may consist of variety of delectable delicacies like kheer, chaat, dahi bhalla, chhole and more. Karwa chauth moon rise time varies from city to city. The expected karwa chauth moon rise time today in India is around 08:00 pm (20:00).

Karwa Chauth 2018 Moon Rise Time in India

Karwa Chauth Muhurat: 05:36 pm to 06:53 pm (17:36 to 18:53)

(Duration: 1 hour 17 minutes)

Karwa Chauth Moon Rise Time: Expected Time around 08:00 pm (20:00)

Chaturthi Tithi begins at 06:37 pm on 27th October, 2018

Chaturthi Tithi ends at 04:54 pm on 28th October, 2018 (Source: Drikpanchang.com)

- Karwa Chauth 2018 Moon Rise Time in Delhi



The moon is expected to rise at 07.55 PM in Delhi.



- Karwa Chauth 2018 Moon Rise Time in Bengaluru



The moon is expected to rise at 08:19 PM in Bengaluru.



- Karwa Chauth 2018 Moon Rise Time in Mumbai



The moon is expected to rise at 08:30 PM in Mumbai.



- Karwa Chauth 2018 Moon Rise Time in Pune

The moon is expected to rise at 08:26 PM in Pune.

- Karwa Chauth 2018 Moon Rise Time In Ahmedabad



The moon is expected to rise at 08:24 PM in Ahmedabad.



- Karwa Chauth 2018 Moon Rise Time in Hyderabad

The moon is expected to rise at 08:09 PM in Hyderabad.

- Karwa Chauth 2018 Moon Rise Time in Ludhiana

The moon is expected to rise at 07:57 PM in Ludhiana.

- Karwa Chauth 2018 Moon Rise Time Amritsar



The moon is expected to rise at 08:00 PM in Amritsar.



- Karwa Chauth 2018 Moon Rise Time in Lucknow



The moon is expected to rise at 07:43 PM in Lucknow.

Disclaimer: The exact moon rise timings may vary.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2018!