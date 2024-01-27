Kareena Kapoor's Weekend Blues As Kids Waffle Demands Take Over

Kareena Kapoor's kids enjoy waffles on the weekend. (Photo: Instagram/ kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor often expresses her love for food through Instagram. Whether dining with her sister Karisma Kapoor, enjoying a romantic dinner with Saif Ali Khan, or eating home-cooked food with her kids, she consistently shares glimpses of her foodilicious moments. In her recent Instagram Story, the actress provided candid snapshots of her Saturday morning, when kids Taimur and Jeh were seen relishing waffles for breakfast. Meanwhile, Kareena did not look so happy, which could be because she could not feast on the waffles like the kids.

Also Read: "No One Ever Come Between Me And..." - Kareena Kapoor Expresses Fierce Love For This Food

In her Instagram Stories, she posted a selfie with a somewhat glum expression and wrote, "My expression while the kids eat waffles for breakfast."

Take a look:

Photo Credit: Instagram /kareenakapoorkhan

In the second slide, we see Taimur and Jeh sitting on chairs and enjoying their waffles.

Photo Credit: Instagram /kareenakapoorkhan

Waffles, with their golden crispiness and fluffy interior, are a breakfast favourite. Here are a few similar other breakfast options you can try at home:

5 Delicious Breakfast Options To Enjoy On The Weekends:

1. Pancakes

Pancakes are soft, round cakes made from a batter of flour, eggs, milk, and baking powder. They are cooked on a griddle, resulting in a fluffy texture. Check out the recipe here.

2. French Toast

French toast consists of bread slices soaked in a mix of eggs, milk, and spices, then pan-fried until golden brown. It provides a sweet and comforting breakfast option. Click here for the recipe.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Relished This Yummy Winter Combo From Her Own "Ghar Ka Bagh"

3. Crepes

Crepes are thin pancakes made from a batter of flour, eggs, milk and butter. They can be filled with sweet or savoury ingredients and folded into a delicious package. Recipe here.

4. Cinnamon Rolls

A cinnamon roll is a sweet, rolled pastry made from leavened dough, filled with a delightful mixture of cinnamon, sugar and butter. These are often topped with cream cheese icing, adding a rich and creamy layer of sweetness. Check out the recipe here.

5. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a nutritious breakfast made from rolled or steel-cut oats cooked with water or milk. It has a creamy texture and can be customised with various toppings such as fresh fruits, nuts, honey, or cinnamon. Recipe here.