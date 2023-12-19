Kareena Kapoor Relished This Yummy Winter Combo From Her Own 'Ghar Ka Bagh'

Kareena Kapoor indulged in a mouth-watering meal recently (Photo Credit: Instagram/ kareenakapoorkhan)

Winter brings a chance to enjoy chilly weather as well as seasonal foods. As the temperature drops, we often find ourselves craving the comforts of warming dishes and drinks. In India, especially in the northern states, one of the popular food combinations during this season is makki ki roti and sarson ka saag. This wholesome duo has a legion of fans, including several celebrities. Among the Bollywood stars who have recently expressed their love for it is Kareena Kapoor. The actress took to Instagram to share a photo of her mouth-watering meal.

In the first photo in the Instagram carousel, we see plates with makki ki roti and sarson ka saag. Kareena's husband, Saif Ali Khan is also pictured at the table. The next photo is a close-up shot of the special makhan - white butter - that is used to top the rotis. Are you drooling already? That's not all the family feasted on. Another photo features pieces of tempting milk cake mithai spread out on a plate. In the caption, Kareena wrote, "Makki ki roti, sarson da saag from our very own ghar ka bagh. P.S. These are a few of my favourite things." Take a look at her post below:

Before this, Saif's daughter, Sara Ali Khan, also savoured this seasonal delight, among other yummy delicacies. "Sardiyo ka swaad [Taste of winter]" read the text on the photo. Check out the full story here.

As mentioned earlier, makki ki roti and sarson ka saag have an enormous fan following. Some time back, Farah Khan also posted about her love for this combo. She had just returned from Amritsar, where she would have undoubtedly enjoyed a delectable, authentic version of this combo. Read the complete story here.

