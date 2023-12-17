'Sardiyo Ka Swaad,' Says Sara Ali Khan As She Relishes Makki Ki Roti And Sarson Ka Saag

Sara Ali Khan enjoyed makki ki roti and sarson ka saag. (Image Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is a true foodie at heart, and we are all aware of that by now. Whether it's during her lavish vacations in Europe or at a simple get-together at the Pataudi house, the actress has never shied away from confessing her love for food. Now, yet again, Sara is back with another gastronomic adventure, and this time it is loaded with winter delights. On Saturday, she dropped a few glimpses of her foodie escapades on Instagram Stories. The picture features a delicious Punjabi thali with piping hot makki ki roti glazed with ghee and a serving of sarson da saag topped with white makhan. The plate also included a bowl consisting of what seemed like a gajar gobhi pickle. She also added a picture of butter chicken to the story. Sharing the picture, Sara wrote, "Sardiyo ka swaad, sarson da saag, chitta (butter emoji), shakkar, and makki." Take a look:

That's not all. In another Instagram Stories, Sara Ali Khan shared a boomerang of undhiyu being cooked. For the unversed, undhiyu is a mixed vegetable dish that is a speciality in Gujarat. She shared the video with the text "Undhiyu season." Take a look:

Are you now craving these delicious dishes too? Let's take a look at the recipes of the yummy dishes that Sara Ali Khan has mentioned in her posts:

1. Makki Ki Roti

Makki ki roti is a staple during the winter season. It is made from cornmeal and commonly enjoyed with sarson da saag. You can have it for lunch and dinner as well. Try this easy yet yummy recipe instantly. Click here.

2. Sarson Ka Saag

If we talk about makki ki roti, how can we leave sarson ka saag behind? This dish is made with mustard greens that are cooked with a pool of flavourful spices. It's also highly nutritious. Click here to check out the recipe.

3. Butter Chicken

Who doesn't love a bowl of butter chicken? This quintessential Punjabi curry is rich, creamy, and all things delicious. It tastes best when paired with tandoori roti or butter naan. Check out the recipe here.

4. White Butter

Stop burning holes in your pocket by purchasing butter from the market, when you can prepare a nutritional version in the comfort of your home. The best part is the recipe takes less than an hour and it is equally delicious at the same time. Take a look at the recipe here.

5. Undhiyu

Undhiyu is a Gujarati vegetable curry prepared with fried vegetables and chickpea dumplings. In just 30 minutes, explore the flavours of Gujarat in your mouth while sitting at home. Click here for the recipe.

Which dish did you like best from Sara Ali Khan's food journey? Tell us in the comments below!