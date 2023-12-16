Inside Bhagyashree's Foodie Escapade In Kashmir: It Was All About Local Breads And Kahwa

Bhagyashree is a passionate foodie. (Image Credit: Instagram/@bhagyashree.online)

Bhagyashree's social media provides ample evidence of her love for food. The actress' foodie diaries always hold a special place in our hearts. She is currently enjoying the best time of her life in the cold climes of Kashmir. We all know by now that her travel diaries are filled with foodie adventures, and she didn't disappoint us this time either. She has shared glimpses of her Kashmiri snaccidents on Instagram Stories and left us hungry. The first picture gave us a glimpse of a "Kashmiri bread basket" featuring sheermal, khamiri rotis, bakarkhanis, rooth, and a few jeera biscuits. The next click showcased a close-up image of kahwah in a white cup. Take a look:

Bhagyashree has a penchant for unique beverages. Remember the time when she introduced us to tandoori tea? She shared a video of herself talking to a street vendor in Udaipur. The process involved heating the kulhad in a tandoor. This intriguing concoction was made by repeatedly dipping the kulhad in tea, a method aimed at extracting the rich flavours of baked mitti (clay). While sharing the clip, She wrote, "Tandoori Chai! A novelty in Udaipur. Adrak waali chai was brought nicely to a boil and then dipped into a kulhad... taken straight out of the tandoor... To infuse the aroma of the baked mitti... a flavour with a twist! Chai lovers... Taste karke toh dekho!" Take a look:

Earlier, the actress enjoyed a sizzling plate of fried cheese and jalapenos. Yet again, she shared a series of pictures of herself exploring drool-worthy flavours. After tantalising her taste buds with cheese and jalapenos, she concluded her lip-smacking dining experience with a brownie platter loaded with a generous scoop of ice cream. Now, that is a perfectly sweet ending to a foodie escapade.

We can't wait to see more glimpses from Bhagyashree's foodie adventures!